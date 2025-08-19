Audrain Collection takes 1st, 2nd and 3rd in class at Pebble Beach

Newport, RI – The Audrain Collection of Newport, Rhode Island, once again displayed its dedication to the preservation of automotive history taking home a First, Second and Third in class at the prestigious 74th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Audrain’s beautifully restored 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster Ascot Phaeton captured a First in Class in the H-2-03 Rolls-Royce Phantom Centennial class. The 1988 McLaren MP4/4 Formula 1 car clinched a Second in Class in the 75th Anniversary of Formula 1:1974-Present class followed by a Third in Class for the collections 1955 Porsche 356 1600 Super Reutter Speedster in the Postwar Preservation Early class.

1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster Ascot Phaeton captured a First in Class in the Rolls-Royce Phantom Centennial class. Antonio Melegari

The Springfield-built 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster Ascot Phaeton presented by the Audrain Collections is one of only 21 produced with the Brewster Phaeton body style. Its unique features include roll-up windows, a modification by Murphy Coachworks of Pasadena, CA, and the only Ascot known to have this feature. It also features polished aluminum beltlines, 21-inch wire wheels, and a dual cowl configuration, reflecting Brewster coachwork style. The car was originally delivered to Mr. G.M. Church of Pasadena, CA, in October 1929 and later owned by Mr. Lester Braunstein of Beverly Hills, CA.

McLaren MP4/4 Antonio Melegari

The McLaren MP4/4, considered one of the most dominant Formula 1 cars of all time, holds a special place within the Audrain Collection. This particular chassis (Chassis 4) was used by Alain Prost during the 1988 Formula 1 season, where he achieved victories in Monaco, Mexico City, and Paul Ricard along with several podium finishes.

1955 Porsche 356 1600 Super Reutter Speedster Antonio Melegari

The 1955 Porsche 356 1600 Super Reutter Speedster, acquired by the Audrain Collections in 2020 from the celebrated collection of Dr. Nicholas Begovich, captured Third in Class in the Postwar Preservation Early class. Bought new by Begovich, this car was purchased with a rare hardtop that’s never been mounted and it shows just 10,684 miles. The car is completely original and has been carefully maintained throughout its life.

The mission of the Audrain Automobile Museum is to “preserve, celebrate and share automotive history.” A vital part of sharing the vehicles in the Audrain collection is in bringing them to the public on the road, being used as the builder intended as fully functional kinetic sculpture.

“As these wonderful and truly historic automobiles take their place of prominence on the global stage, it is a moment of pride and celebration for all of us who have been involved in their preservation,” said Audrain Group President Nic Waller. “These remarkable cars stand as a symbol of the elegance and craftsmanship of a bygone era. With their timeless design and attention to detail, these vehicles capture the essence of automotive excellence and serve as a reminder of the rich history behind these iconic automotive brands.”

