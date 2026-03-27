Bonhams|Cars names Julie David as Global Managing Director

Julie David, Global Managing Director, Bonhams|Cars Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

London, UK. - Bonhams|Cars has appointed Julie David as Global Managing Director, replacing Whitney Maxwell who has stepped down from the role but will continue to work within the business until May.

Julie David is an experienced automotive commercial leader with a huge passion for people & cars, having recently held the position of Vice President of Stellantis’ Premium brands and MD of the Alfa Romeo, DS and Peugeot brands as well as Global Director roles at Jaguar Land Rover. Julie understands the needs, desires and expectations of Bonhams|Cars’ buyers and vendors, as well as delivering large scale luxury global event set-ups, having previously been Global Experiential Marketing and PR Director for Jaguar Land Rover.

The appointment of Julie David comes at a busy period for Bonhams|Cars, with upcoming sales at the Goodwood Members Meeting on April 19, The Monaco Sale at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix on 24 April, the Spring Stafford Sale at the International Classic Motorcycle Show on April 25 and The Miami Sale at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Announcing the appointment, Mike Flewitt, Chairman of Bonhams|Cars, said; “I’m pleased to welcome Julie David to Bonhams|Cars as our new Global Managing Director. Her significant automotive experience gives her a deep insight into leading top performing teams and delivering world-class performances, as well as understanding our buyers and vendors, and delivering high-end client experiences and events. I’d also like to thank Whitney for her contribution to Bonhams|Cars over the past six years.”

Julie David continued; “I’m delighted to be joining Bonhams|Cars – a brand with such depth, strength and rich heritage. Having had an extensive career with motor manufacturers, I’m happy to bring my automotive, commercial and leadership experience to such a great historic brand as Bonhams|Cars. I look forward to meeting and working with new colleagues and clients.”

About Bonhams|Cars: Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterized by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience as a premier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our recently introduced Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars host 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, RetroMobile in Paris, Laguna Seca on the Monterey Peninsula in California, and The Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, fromvintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com

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