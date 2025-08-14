Competition eligible 1937 Aston Martin ‘Team Car’ Evocation to go under hammer at H&H Classics auction on September 10th

A rare and desirable VSCC eligible 1937 Aston Martin will go under the hammer at H&H Classics upcoming September 10th sale. H&H Classics

H&H Classics - A trophy winning, post-vintage sports car, eligible for Vintage Sports-Car Club (VSCC) events and one of just 124 manufactured of its type, will be offered at auction at H&H Classics’ inaugural Kelham Hall sale.

The 1937 Aston Martin 15/98 2-Litre ‘Team Car’ Evocation will go under the hammer on Wednesday, September 10th at the Nottinghamshire venue.

The original Two-Litre Team Cars remain one of the great “what ifs” of motor racing history as, due to circumstances back in 1936, they never saw action at the time and were sold into private hands.

This nicely wrought evocation, now also a well-finished road-going sports car with an all-weather hood, began life in 1937.

A racy tribute, potentially suitable for circuit racing, speed events and driving tests, it was originally supplied with saloon coachwork by Bertelli, before being converted to Team Car-style specification.

By the mid-1990s it had been fitted with a Riley Big Four engine and bright red Team Car-style body.

In the late 2000s it benefitted from extensive renovations being repainted in Alfa Rosso Red, inspired by the Aston Martin Team Cars of the 1930s. It was also equipped with a race-prepared, twin-SU-equipped two-litre engine and a reconditioned original gearbox by renowned pre-war Aston specialist Alan Brooke Engineering.

VSCC eligibility was reapplied for thirteen years ago when the work was finished, while an Eligibility Document was granted which stated that the crankcase, gearbox casing, back axle casing and front axle were all original.

Paul Cheetham, motor car specialist at H&H Classics, said: “It’s easy to imagine this lively Two-Litre Team Car Evocation doing battle with the best of the rest back in the mid-1930s at Le Mans and the TT.

“Unfortunately, that was not to be, so perhaps the new owner will take it upon themselves to show just how strongly it can compete against the contemporary Rileys, Delahayes and Lagondas.”

Other highlights for chassis A7/732/LS, is that it will be most welcome in the equivalent AMOC events, while it should be equally at home in rallies and on non-competitive tours.

It was also raced in the early 1990s, accumulating an array of trophies, plus made an appearance at the Heveningham Hall Concours seven years ago.

For more information about the 1937 Aston Martin 15/98 2-Litre ‘Team Car’ evocation, and for H&H Classics, visit www.handh.co.uk.

