Get behind the wheel of a Model T at the AACA Museum
Reserve your Model T Driving Experience, June 4, 2025 at the AACA Museum.
A great opportunity for adventure
Reserve your Model T Driving Experience, June 4, 2025
Hershey, PA - Looking for a one-of-a-kind experience or a trip down memory lane? The AACA Model-T Driving Experience may be just what you're looking for. Reservations are available for Wednesday, June 4th. You get several hours with an experienced instructor behind the wheel, learning the ins and outs of driving a Model T. The program begins with classroom instruction followed by hands-on learning behind the wheel of a Museum collection vintage Model T Ford. Drivers must be 23+, non-driving guests must be 21+.
161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033 US
https://www.aacamuseum.org/
If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.