Get behind the wheel of a Model T at the AACA Museum

Reserve your Model T Driving Experience, June 4, 2025 at the AACA Museum.

Old Cars Weekly
AACA Museum, Inc.

A great opportunity for adventure

Reserve your Model T Driving Experience, June 4, 2025

Hershey, PA - Looking for a one-of-a-kind experience or a trip down memory lane? The AACA Model-T Driving Experience may be just what you're looking for. Reservations are available for Wednesday, June 4th. You get several hours with an experienced instructor behind the wheel, learning the ins and outs of driving a Model T. The program begins with classroom instruction followed by hands-on learning behind the wheel of a Museum collection vintage Model T Ford. Drivers must be 23+, non-driving guests must be 21+.  

Find out more and register today.

AACA Museum, Inc.

161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033 US
https://www.aacamuseum.org/

Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
