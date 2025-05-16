Get behind the wheel of a Model T at the AACA Museum

Hershey, PA - Looking for a one-of-a-kind experience or a trip down memory lane? The AACA Model-T Driving Experience may be just what you're looking for. Reservations are available for Wednesday, June 4th. You get several hours with an experienced instructor behind the wheel, learning the ins and outs of driving a Model T. The program begins with classroom instruction followed by hands-on learning behind the wheel of a Museum collection vintage Model T Ford. Drivers must be 23+, non-driving guests must be 21+.