JBS Collection’s 1934 Auburn 1250 Salon Cabriolet is the star of newest ‘The Journey’ episode

ELKHART, IN —The Journey, the popular classic car documentary series from The JBS Collection, continues with Season 2, Episode 3 features an award-winning 1934 Auburn 1250 Salon Cabriolet that was originally owned by celebrated Hollywood actor, James Cagney. In the episode, owner Jack Boyd Smith Jr. and automotive expert Travis LaVine deep dive into a fascinating examination of the V12 Auburn’s rare history and background.

During the multi-cylinder wars of the early 1930s the challenge for companies was to keep up with the changes, as V12 and V16 engines were becoming more common among luxury brands. Auburn was in search of its own way to stimulate demand. The company responded by adopting Lycoming's monstrous V12 engine, featuring a 45-degree Vee configuration and twin Stromberg downdraft carburetors. The engine weighed over 1,000 pounds, but its 160 horsepower matched that of the larger Packard, Pierce-Arrow, and Franklin V12s, and handily bested the 135-hp and 125-hp Cadillac and Lincoln V12s.

This Auburn 1250 Salon Cabriolet, featured and driven by Cagney in the 1933 film, “The Mayor of Hell,” is one of only four 1934 Auburn 1250 Salon Cabriolets made in its production year, and the only one of the four featuring a rear-mounted spare instead of side-mounted. Meaning that, in addition to its glorious Hollywood past, this Auburn is an absolute automotive one-of-a-kind.

“As a collector, I’m always on the lookout for automobiles that have that something extra,” said Smith Jr., whose collection is ranked No. 82 worldwide by The Classic Car Trust’s publication, The Key. “Not only is this Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg-certified Auburn as rare as one can find, but it has a remarkable past—having been owned, and used in movies, by one of the most beloved Hollywood actors of all time. As much as collecting is about automobiles, it is also about stories, and this vehicle has an incredible one to tell.”

Powered by a 391 cubic-inch Lycoming V12 engine with a 3-speed manual transmission and vacuum power booster, the Salons featured 4-wheel hydraulic drum brakes and a unique and desirable dashboard-controlled Dual Ratio rear axle. During roughly two-and-a-half years of production, only about 2,250 V12 Auburns were built across all six body styles, and many have not survived the decades.

This rare, high-quality Salon Cabriolet received its Verification of Originality from the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Club in 1986, at the time of its restoration by renowned A.C.D. expert Brian Joseph. The verification confirms that the vehicle has its original chassis, engine, drivetrain, and running gear components of the same model series.

Of all the 1934 Auburn V12 Cabriolets that were produced, Salons and all other models, only two are A.C.D.-certified, and this extraordinary vehicle—a multiple award winner, including First Place at the 1987 Meadowbrook Concours d'Elegance, First Place in the A.C.D. Auburn Open Category in 1987, and a perfect 100-point score at the 1987 Dearborn CCCA Grand Classic, is one of the two.

“I’ve been blessed and fortunate to be able to assemble a collection of classic cars in which so many of the vehicles have incredible stories,” said Smith Jr. “Vehicles like this Auburn, and so many others in The JBS Collection—our Amelia Earhart Cord and our Packard that was originally commissioned by female Arctic explorer, Louise Arner Boyd—these are vehicles that are beyond your standard collection pieces. Our cars are not just magnificent to look at; so many of them have exceptional histories, and that’s why producing The Journey is so important to me. I want to share these cars, and all these great stories, with automotive enthusiasts all over the world.”

The Journey launched in October of 2024, and the series premiere featured Smith Jr.’s 1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Custom Convertible Sedan by Dietrich. The award-winning vehicle, painstakingly restored by Smith Jr. and LaVine, his restoration partner, was first commissioned and owned by the renowned California heiress-turned-explorer Louise Arner Boyd, one of the world’s first female Arctic explorers.

The Season Two premiere of The Journey, released in October 2025, featured The JBS Collection’s 1938 Packard 1607 Twelve Convertible Coupe—one of the very last of its make and model ever produced.

Episode Details

Series: The Journey, Season 2, Episode 3

Featured Car: 1934 Auburn 1250 Salon Cabriolet

Release Date: February 24, 2026

Watch: thejbscollection.com/the-journey/season-2/

With: Jack Boyd Smith, Jr. (The JBS Collection) and Travis LaVine (LaVine Restorations, Inc.)

About The JBS Collection: The automobiles in The JBS Collection represent the ultimate in early automotive design, craftsmanship, and innovation. Educating future generations about the merits and importance of each piece guides every addition to the collection. The select autos in The JBS Collection are more than just vehicles; they demonstrate what can be achieved with forward thinking and effort. The collection seeks to advance the cause of preserving and promoting invaluable vessels of art, design, engineering, luxury, and heritage.



About The Journey: The Journey is a video series in which Jack Boyd Smith Jr., owner of The JBS Collection, and restoration partner Travis LaVine—of LaVine Restorations, Inc.—sit down to discuss their shared passion for restoring and preserving classic, rare, and antique automobiles. The series offers unique insight into the relationship between a classic car owner and the team tasked with restoring the vehicle and highlights the importance of preserving automotive works of art for future generations to appreciate.

