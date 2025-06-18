New temporary exhibit, ‘Harvest to Highway’ at Savoy Automobile Museum
Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, GA announced the opening of its new temporary exhibit, Harvest to Highway.
Cartersville, GA - Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, GA announced the opening of its new temporary exhibit, Harvest to Highway. This unique exhibit will spotlight manufacturers that built both vehicles and tractors, showcasing the innovative spirit that bridged the gap between farmland and roadway. Crossover between the tractor and automobile industries was fairly common many years ago, offering an easy opportunity for manufacturers to cross-market their brand to a buyers. Porsche and Lamborghini are names associated with sports cars, but did you know thy also made tractors? The exhibit showcases select manufactures that made vehicles and tractors, and even one manufacturer that combined a tractor and a car into one multi-use vehicle. Included in the exhibit are the following vehicles:
1941 Ford Deluxe 2-Door Coupe (Savoy Collection)
- 1938 Ford Prototype Tractor (On loan from Danny Norman, Allenhurst, GA)
- 1939 Graham Special 96 Sharknose 4-Door Sedan (Savoy Collection)
- 1938 Graham-Bradley 503 Row Crop Tractor (On loan from Freddie Neely, Covington, GA)
- 1950 International L-110 Short Bed Pickup Truck (On loan from Harvey Woods)
- 1956 International Harvester Cub Lo-Boy Tractor (On loan, anonymous)
- 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400S Coupe (On loan from Ron Green, Sandy Springs, GA)
- 1966 Lamborghini 2R Tractor (On loan from Stonegate Rare and Unique Autos)
- 1938 Minneapolis Moline UDLX Comfort Cab Tractor (On loan from Freddie Neely, Covington, GA)
- 1961 Porsche 356B T5 S90 Coupe (On loan from Edgar Bechtle of Suwanee, GA)
- 1962 Porsche 109 Junior Tractor (On loan from the American Muscle Car Museum)
The exhibit is open now through September 28, 2025.
Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information visit savoymuseum.org.
