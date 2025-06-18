New temporary exhibit, ‘Harvest to Highway’ at Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, GA announced the opening of its new temporary exhibit, Harvest to Highway. This unique exhibit will spotlight manufacturers that built both vehicles and tractors, showcasing the innovative spirit that bridged the gap between farmland and roadway. Crossover between the tractor and automobile industries was fairly common many years ago, offering an easy opportunity for manufacturers to cross-market their brand to a buyers. Porsche and Lamborghini are names associated with sports cars, but did you know thy also made tractors? The exhibit showcases select manufactures that made vehicles and tractors, and even one manufacturer that combined a tractor and a car into one multi-use vehicle. Included in the exhibit are the following vehicles: