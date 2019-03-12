ACD Automobile Museum’s annual ‘Corvette & Cash’ raffle

(AUBURN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is drawing on August 29 or when 1,500 tickets are sold for a chance to win a 2019 Corvette Stingray Coupe AND $10,000 cash, or $30,000 cash. Second prize winners will receive $2,000 cash and third prize winners will receive $1,000 cash.

Raffle Tickets are available for $100 each and can be purchased at the Museum at 1600 S. Wayne St. in Auburn, Indiana or via phone, by calling (260) 925-1444. The Indiana gaming license used for this raffle is #149361. Up to 1,500 tickets will be sold. The first prize of a new car, provided by Kelley Chevrolet, is valued at more than $55,000 as determined by the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

“The annual Corvette raffle is not only a fun event with high odds of winning, it also supports the mission and educational vision of the museum,” says Brandon J. Anderson, Executive Director & CEO of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.

The 2019 Corvette Stingray is on display at the Museum until the drawing. The vehicle will also make trips to special events throughout the area to promote the raffle.

Winning tickets will be drawn either August 29th or when 1,500 tickets are sold. You do not have to be present to win. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the not-for-profit Auburn Automotive Heritage, Inc., d/b/a Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Educational Programs: Committed to providing thought provoking, intentional, and engaging experiences.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! automobilemuseum.org