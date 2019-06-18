Appleton Old Car Show helping feed the hungry

Appleton, Wisconsin show adds food drive

APPLETON, Wis. – Each year, more than 10,000 hobbyists and 1000 vintage cars and trucks descend on the free-to-display and free-to-attend Appleton Old Car Show at Pierce Park in Appleton, Wis. For this year’s 42nd annual event on July 21, show organizers are asking attendees to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit St. Joseph’s Food Pantry.

“We thought this is an excellent way for the collector car community to give back something that meets a real need in the community,” said Bob Pintarelli of the Appleton Old Car Show. “We attract over 1,000 cars and well over 10,000 collector car enthusiasts. Wouldn’t it be awesome is even half of the persons attending our show would bring even one non-perishable item? We could fill a truck.

The show will be held Sunday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to collector cars 1989 and older. The event includes a swap meet, car corral, trophies and dash plaques to the first 1000 cars.

www.appletonoldcarshow.com