Automobili Pininfarina’s Battista hypercar debuts in North America

MUNICH and NEW YORK, /PRNewswire/ — Automobili Pininfarina launched its pure-electric 1,900 hp Battista hypercar in North America on 16th April – just one year after the company was introduced at the 2018 Rome Formula E race. Shown in the days leading up to the New York Auto Show, the production-ready model was debuted during an exclusive, invitation-only event at Studio 525 in Chelsea by Michael Perschke, CEO, and Luca Borgogno, Design Director.

During the event, one of only 150 Battistas was on display. The world-first car was revealed to an audience of car collectors, supercar owners, business leaders, automotive influencers and members of the media.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “The Battista’s arrival in New York is a proud moment for the entire Automobili Pininfarina team, as we can finally begin to bring the next generation of hypercars to discerning customers throughout North America. We’re quite confident that this is the car that makes the United States fall in love with ultra-high-performance electric vehicles.”

Following the enthusiastic reception of the Battista, Automobili Pininfarina plans to launch a full range of high-end, zero‑emissions SUVs, broadening its consumer reach in the luxury electric vehicle market.

Deliveries of the Battista to North American clients begin in late 2020, and over half the allocation has already been reserved through Automobili Pininfarina’s network of six specialist luxury car retailers in Los Angeles (O’Gara Coach Co. LLC), Miami (The Collection LLC), New York (Miller Motorcars), San Francisco (Price Simms Auto Group), Toronto (Pfaff Automotive Partners) and Vancouver (Weissach).

The Battista heads west for further appointments in the USA. Potential customers are invited to apply to own a Battista now using an online service within the company’s website: https://www.automobili-pininfarina.com/viewing

Automobili Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina was announced in April 2018 at the Rome Formula E race as the world’s newest car brand, and the only car brand solely focused on producing a full range of luxury electric cars. As a pure-electric car brand focused on the luxury and premium automotive sector, the new company claims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The Pininfarina Battista

The Battista will be Automobili Pininfarina’s first pure-electric luxury car when it arrives next year. Electric power facilitates its development as the most powerful car to be designed and built in Italy when it goes into production. The Battista’s 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – that combine to produce a targeted 1,900 hp and 1,696 lb/ft torque.

With its elegant design by the world-famous Pininfarina S.p.A. styling studios in Italy – the name behind the styling of over 60 Ferraris – a single-charge range targeting 300 miles, and a sprint to 60 mph in less than two seconds.