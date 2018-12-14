Carlisle Events’ Winter AutoFest celebrating Corvette

Carlisle, PA – When Carlisle Events announced a new Corvette themed feature as part of Winter AutoFest in Lakeland, there was only one way to do it – go big! The group known around the world for Corvettes at Carlisle is pleased to announce a full buffet of Corvette options for enthusiasts of America’s Sports Car.

Winter AutoFest starts February 22 and spans three days at the SUN n’ FUN Campus in Lakeland. As part of the event, the National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS) hosts its winter regional meet, offering guests a look at some of the best Corvettes in and around the Sunshine State. In addition, Carlisle Events presents a Corvette showfield with VIP and general parking options.

Joining in the fun will be dozens of Corvette specific vendors, offering parts both new and classic. Stingray Chevrolet will be onsite too, showcasing new Corvettes, while Corvette guru Paul Koerner makes his Lakeland debut to host seminars and diagnose any and all issues for Corvette and all-Chevrolet owners. Koerner, based in Connecticut, is a GM certified master technician who can fix/identify any and all Corvette ailments. Throughout the weekend, he’ll be front and center with Corvette owners and their cars.

Carlisle Auctions will run at least one all-Corvette themed hour as part of their two-day auction, giving those who want to buy their first or next Corvette a dedicated time slot to do so. Further, recently announced in conjunction with all the Corvette fun, a MiG 17 Russian Fighter Jet will be positioned near the Corvettes for photo opportunities. The photo ops are FREE, but guests are encouraged to bring their own cameras and snap their own pics.

“I’ve enjoyed the NCRS Winter Regional event for as long as I can remember. The event was always top-notch,” noted Corvettes at Carlisle event planner Lance Miller. “It’s really going to be fun hosting the NCRS Winter Regional event along with our Lakeland Auto Fest,” continued Miller. “We’re excited about this unique opportunity and feel confident every Corvette owner in Florida should attend this event. We’re focused on making this a ‘must attend’ for any car enthusiast but especially for those Corvette lovers like myself.” Miller concluded by noting “if you live in the cold parts of the country, what better time to escape than February and what better place than Lakeland, Florida? Come on down and enjoy the sun, the cars, the auction and the many vendors with us!”

Complete details on the Corvette showcase, plus the show itself can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘N FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

