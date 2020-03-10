Family Free Day at the Henry Ford – March 15th

FREE ADMISSION – Sunday, March 15, 2020

Enjoy a FREE day of family fun at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Museum admission and parking are complimentary, thanks to a generous donor.

Step inside the bus where Rosa Parks took a stand by taking a seat. Play pilot as you explore flight innovations, starting with the Wright brothers’ achievements, or make yourself at home inside Buckminster Fuller’s circular Dymaxion House.

