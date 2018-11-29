Final car-side presentation of the year at ACD Museum Dec. 1

(AUBURN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is continuing the monthly program, “If These Cars Could Talk.” Visitors will have the opportunity to learn in-depth about the 1937 Cord with a live car-side presentation. The special car-side presentation will take place on Saturday, December 1 at 2:00 pm (free with regular admission).

This 1937 ivory-colored Cord is a well restored, numbers-matching example of the convertible coupe body style. The company offered six different body styles for the Cord in 1937; all included the option of a supercharger. Only sixty-four Cord 812 convertible coupes were produced with a supercharger.

The Cord’s Lycoming V-8 supercharged engine produces 175 horsepower. As new, this particular Cord cost $3,010. It was donated to the museum in loving memory of Raymond A. Majewski.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Museum closed at 3:00pm on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! www.automobilemuseum.org