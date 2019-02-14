Heavy hitters confirmed at third annual Classic Auto Show March 16-17

COSTA MESA, CA –The Petersen Automotive Museum’s 1948 Tucker Torpedo and a 1937 Lincoln Zephyr V12 Coupe are among the vehicles confirmed for the third annual Classic Auto Show , which will take place March 16-17 at the OC Fair & Event Center. Comedian, Adam Carolla, who will serve as the show’s Grand Marshal, will also bring two entries from his collection of race cars.

Those rare collector cars will be among 2,000 vehicles that will be on display at the event’s new location, along with more than 80 car clubs and 200 vendors. The two-day festival will also feature automotive celebrities, special hands-on demonstrations, live bands

Walk of History

This year’s variation on the Classic Auto Show’s famed Grand Boulevard will highlight 30 unique cars that are rarely seen and have a distinctive pedigree or historical notoriety. These will include a 1931 Model J Duesenberg, 1962 Fiat Jolly, 1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I, a 1941 Tatra T87, 1953 Chevy Corvette, 1976 Bricklin SV1 – the Canadian version of a DeLorean, and a 1956 Cadillac Limousine 7533 used under the dictatorship of Generalismo Francisco Franco, and more.

Museum Cars

L.A.’s Petersen Automotive Museum will provide six special vehicles from its “Vault Collection,” including an extremely rare 1929 DuPont Model G Speedster. The San Diego Automotive Museum will show a 1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 and a 1937 Lincoln Zephyr V12 Coupe.

El Segundo’s Automobile Driving Museum will display its all-women build, the (55 Jimmi), and Sacramento-based California Automotive Museum will bring a 1912 Metz Roadster and 1929 Stutz Model M Sedan, which will also be displayed on the Walk of History.

“Each year, our goal is to curate a unique selection of historically significant vehicles that are all-new to the Classic Auto Show,” said Michael Carlucci, senior vice president of LeftField Media, the show’s producer. “Since the passions of our fans cover virtually every aspect of car culture and marques, it’s important that we truly have something for everyone.”

New Features

The two-day festival will also feature an all-new “40 Shades of Green” collection to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. The display will line the venue’s Green Gate entrance and feature a selection of vehicles in all shades of green. In addition, the new “Classic Truck Tailgate Party” will display a variety of vintage pickup trucks, set amidst a family-friendly entertainment atmosphere featuring Cornhole games and live bands.

The Classic Auto Show is supported by event sponsors Akzo Nobel, 3M, Hagerty, Meguiar’s, Original Parts Group (OPG), McCollister’s Auto Transport, Kicker, Car Capsule, Tub O’ Towels, Ronald McDonald House of Central Valley, Airstream, Grex, and more. Media sponsors include Hemmings Motor News, Sports Car Market, MotorHead Media (Racing Junk.com), Old Cars Weekly, AutaBuy, Auto Round-Up, Epoch Times, Auto Trader, Petersen Automotive Museum, Automobile Driving Museum, San Diego Automotive Museum, California Automotive Museum, NHRA Museum, Southern California Newspaper Group, KTLA, KUSI, Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast magazine, among others.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the show’s site or email info@theclassicautoshow.com.

About The Classic Auto Show

The Classic Auto Show with events in Southern California and Chicago is presented by LeftField Media, a division of Clarion Events. Clarion Events Global Auto Portfolio produces events in the U.K., South Africa and U.S. including The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, Race Retro, Classic Car and Restoration Show, among others. LeftField Media is a boutique events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion.