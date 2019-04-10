Judging the Best of the Best: The 2018 Golden Quill Award winners

What it takes to win a Golden Quill Award

BY Chief Judge Gerald Perschbacher, LLD & Old Cars Staff

An outstanding array of car club publications are in the list of Golden Quill Award winners for calendar year 2018, according to Chief Judge Gerald Perschbacher and the Old Cars editorial staff. The winners reflect a serious yet fun and educational approach to the collector car hobby. In effect, the winning editors clearly enjoy making their publications professional and personable, all the while advancing the hobby through understanding of automotive history.

“The energy and dynamic of being good editors truly is evident,” says Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, who served as chief judge in the initial process. His findings were reviewed and confirmed by the editorial department.

“The improved writing, layout and preparation of club publications may be attributed to electronic helps and options, but it still remains a very human effort to be a successful editor and please the necessities of a local, regional or national club, regardless of membership size,” said Perschbacher.

Perschbacher’s own editorial experience includes serving more than three decades as the editor of a large publication with worldwide circulation. He notes that car club members may not fully appreciate what it takes to meet the task of editor.

“First, there is the matter of obtaining and selecting articles, then come edits, revisions, testing the facts, stylistic formats, selection of visuals, occasionally the securing of legal permission and a rafter of other steps leading to design and layout,”’ Perschbacher said. The work of an editor is time-consuming but the reward of accomplishment and reader enjoyment fuel many editors to keep up the level of enthusiasm necessary for a good publication.

Many club editors work within a budget and have guidelines to follow for his or her club. Editors must balance content that educates and entertains club members while binding those club members together. The editor has keen responsibilities to carry the torch for the club in image, reporting accomplishments, schedules and pending matters for a club.

No editor is perfect, but the best of them strive to do better with each issue. This year’s winners show the best balances of content and the best presentation of the club through its publication. Winners were selected based on a multitude of specific factors: balanced content, visual interest, good historic articles, print quality, member and member car features, technical information, solid club news and reports, and a sounding board for members to present ideas and discoveries and ads. Other items may be added but should not overpower the main content or detract from important space. Among the greatest challenges for editors in the final hours leading to printing are accuracy and visual integrity. Technical articles may vary in depth but should not be beyond the understanding of most readers.

“Tell your editor that the work is not taken for granted,” said Angelo Van Bogart, Old Cars editor. “If your club’s publication is on the winners’ list, share a word of cheer and congratulate them. For those in ‘honorable mention,’ give extra encouragement by submitting articles or ideas for articles. Tell them what you do and do not like about your club publication and perhaps offer a helping hand — many editors are overwhelmed and under-assisted volunteers. The competition never is quite the same, so who knows how many of those ‘honorable mentions’ may inch up to being a winner next time, especially with your help.”

To be eligible for award consideration for 2019, copies of club publications are to be sent to Dr. Gerald Perschbacher and the Old Cars office at the addresses below. Submission of publications allows for potential consideration and inclusion in an installment of the “Club Clips” column that regularly appears in Old Cars. Because format is one of the factors in categorizing winners, digital submissions cannot be fairly judged.

Dr. Gerald Perschbacher

8868 Rock Forest Drive

St. Louis, MO 63123

Old Cars Editors

5225 Joerns Dr. Suite 2

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Golden Quill Award Winners for 2018

National Luxury

Air Cooled News , Alex Huppe & Jeryl Schriever, co-editors, H.H. Franklin Club, Inc.

, Alex Huppe & Jeryl Schriever, co-editors, H.H. Franklin Club, Inc. American Motoring , Cheryl Samuel & Mike Spangler, editors, American Motors Owners Association

, Cheryl Samuel & Mike Spangler, editors, American Motors Owners Association Antique Automobile , West Peterson, editor, The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA)

, West Peterson, editor, The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) At The Sign Of The Cat, Thierry Frisch, editor, Cougar Club of America

Thierry Frisch, editor, Cougar Club of America The Auburn Cord Duesenburg Club Newsletter , Shannon Olson, editor, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club

, Shannon Olson, editor, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Avanti , Lewis Schucart, editor, Avanti Owners Association Int.

, Lewis Schucart, editor, Avanti Owners Association Int. The Brickline , Randy Wyrick, editor, Bricklin International Owners Club, Inc.

, Randy Wyrick, editor, Bricklin International Owners Club, Inc. Buick Bugle , Pete Phillips, editor, Buick Club of America

, Pete Phillips, editor, Buick Club of America The Bulb Horn , Dennis Holland, editor, The Veteran Motor Car Club of America

, Dennis Holland, editor, The Veteran Motor Car Club of America The Corvette Restorer , Vinnie Peters, editor, National Corvette Restorers Society

, Vinnie Peters, editor, National Corvette Restorers Society Generator & Distributor , Vince Taliano, editor, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Inc.

, Vince Taliano, editor, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Inc. Horseless Carriage Gazette , Tracy Lesher, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of America

, Tracy Lesher, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of America The Ignitor , John Teel, editor, Spark Plug Collectors of America

, John Teel, editor, Spark Plug Collectors of America Impala News , Don Keefe, editor, National Impala Association

, Don Keefe, editor, National Impala Association Journey with Olds , Shannon Olson, editor, Oldsmobile Club of America

, Shannon Olson, editor, Oldsmobile Club of America The Legend , Tom Szymczyk, editor, GTO Association of America

, Tom Szymczyk, editor, GTO Association of America Lincoln & Continental Comments, Jeff Shively editor, Lincoln & Continental Owners Club

Jeff Shively editor, Lincoln & Continental Owners Club Lincoln Owners’ Club Newsletter , Greg Bilpuch, editor, Lincoln Owners Club

, Greg Bilpuch, editor, Lincoln Owners Club Model A News , Helen Ehrenhofer, editor, Model “A” Restorers Club

, Helen Ehrenhofer, editor, Model “A” Restorers Club Model T Times , Natalie Weaver, editor, The Model T Ford Club Int.

, Natalie Weaver, editor, The Model T Ford Club Int. On Solid Ground , Ken Amrick, editor, Solid Axle Corvette Club

, Ken Amrick, editor, Solid Axle Corvette Club The Packard Cormorant , Stuart R. Blond, editor, Packard Automobile Classics

, Stuart R. Blond, editor, Packard Automobile Classics Packards International Magazine , Don Hull, editor, Packards International

, Don Hull, editor, Packards International Plymouth Bulletin , Lanny D. Knutson, editor, Plymouth Owners Club

, Lanny D. Knutson, editor, Plymouth Owners Club Porsche Panorama , Ron Sass editor, The Porsche Club of America

, Ron Sass editor, The Porsche Club of America The Professional Car , Walt McCall, editor, The Professional Car Society

, Walt McCall, editor, The Professional Car Society Pur Sang , Tim Clifford, editor, American Bugatti Club

, Tim Clifford, editor, American Bugatti Club Quicksilver , Todd Haefer, editor, International Mercury Owners Association

, Todd Haefer, editor, International Mercury Owners Association The Self-Starter , Stephen E. “Steve” Stewart, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.

, Stephen E. “Steve” Stewart, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc. Thunderbird Scoop , Terri McNeill, editor, Vintage Thunderbird Club Int.

, Terri McNeill, editor, Vintage Thunderbird Club Int. Turning Wheels , Ann Turner, editor, The Studebaker Drivers Club

, Ann Turner, editor, The Studebaker Drivers Club V8 Times , Jerry Windle, editor, Early Ford V8 Club of America

, Jerry Windle, editor, Early Ford V8 Club of America White Triangle News, Sam Jackson, editor, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, Inc.

Intermediate

The Arrow , Roger J. Sherman, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society

, Roger J. Sherman, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society The Cormorant News Bulletin , Craig Handley, editor, The Packard Club

, Craig Handley, editor, The Packard Club The Crosley Quarterly , Abigayle & Joyce Morgan, co-editors, Crosley Automobile Club

, Abigayle & Joyce Morgan, co-editors, Crosley Automobile Club DeSoto Adventures , Geoff Overley, editor, National DeSoto Club, Inc.

, Geoff Overley, editor, National DeSoto Club, Inc. Fomoco Times , Travis B. Sheaffer, editor, Crown Victoria Association

, Travis B. Sheaffer, editor, Crown Victoria Association The Fork & Blade , David Schultz, editor, Lincoln Owners Club

, David Schultz, editor, Lincoln Owners Club The Nomad Post , John Lee, editor, The Chevrolet Nomad Association

, John Lee, editor, The Chevrolet Nomad Association Reo Echo , Stan (Butch) & Lois Pream and Martin & Joyce Moody, editors, The Reo Club of America, Inc.

, Stan (Butch) & Lois Pream and Martin & Joyce Moody, editors, The Reo Club of America, Inc. Runabouts to Rockets , Paul Hartlieb, Jim Schultz, Rick Winn & Blythe Thimsen, editors, National Antique Oldsmobile Club

, Paul Hartlieb, Jim Schultz, Rick Winn & Blythe Thimsen, editors, National Antique Oldsmobile Club Stutz News , Carl Jensen, editor, The Stutz Club, Inc.

, Carl Jensen, editor, The Stutz Club, Inc. Torque Tube II , Matthew Hinson, editor, 1936-1938 Buick Club

, Matthew Hinson, editor, 1936-1938 Buick Club The Vintage Ford , Aleesa Drennen, editor, Model T Ford Club of America

, Aleesa Drennen, editor, Model T Ford Club of America Woodie Times , John Lee, editor, The National Woodie Club

, John Lee, editor, The National Woodie Club WPC News, Richard Bowman, editor, Chrysler Product Restorers Club

Compact

Airflow Newsletter , Frank Daly, editor, Airflow Club of America

, Frank Daly, editor, Airflow Club of America American Austin Bantam Club News, Bob & Cathy Cunningham, editor, The American Austin Bantam Club

Bob & Cathy Cunningham, editor, The American Austin Bantam Club Cross Flags , Jeff Butz, editor, ’65-66 Full Size Chevrolet Club

, Jeff Butz, editor, ’65-66 Full Size Chevrolet Club Durant Partner , Carol Fogarazzo, editor, Durant Motors Automobile Club

, Carol Fogarazzo, editor, Durant Motors Automobile Club Front Wheel Driver , Steve & Lucy Blakey, editors, Toronado Owners Association

, Steve & Lucy Blakey, editors, Toronado Owners Association Jeepster News , Peter G. Mozzone, editor, Willys Overland Jeepster Club

, Peter G. Mozzone, editor, Willys Overland Jeepster Club Kaiser Frazier Owners Club International Quarterly , Jack Mueller, editor, Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club Int.

, Jack Mueller, editor, Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club Int. The Marmon News , George Bradley, editor, The Marmon Club

, George Bradley, editor, The Marmon Club Professional Car Collector , Louis C. Farah, editor, Professional Cars International

, Louis C. Farah, editor, Professional Cars International The Silver Shell , Jeff Buckley, editor, Moon Car Club

, Jeff Buckley, editor, Moon Car Club Silver Trumpet , Bill Blunden, editor, SPAAMFAA

, Bill Blunden, editor, SPAAMFAA Supercharger , Dale Robbins, editor, Graham Owners Club International, Inc.

, Dale Robbins, editor, Graham Owners Club International, Inc. Talegate , Chuck Snyder, editor, Int. Station Wagon Club

, Chuck Snyder, editor, Int. Station Wagon Club TC America Newsletter , B.Karleen Tarola, president, TC America, Inc.

, B.Karleen Tarola, president, TC America, Inc. Thunder & Lightning , Judy Badgley, editor, Hurst/Olds Club of America

, Judy Badgley, editor, Hurst/Olds Club of America Thunderbird Script , Nicholle Colwell, editor, International Thunderbird Club

, Nicholle Colwell, editor, International Thunderbird Club Tucker Topics , Steve Lehto, editor, Tucker Automobile Club of America, Inc.

, Steve Lehto, editor, Tucker Automobile Club of America, Inc. Vintage Triumph , Mike Cook, editor, The Vintage Triumph Register

, Mike Cook, editor, The Vintage Triumph Register Viva Carrera! , Mike Denney, editor, The Road Race Lincoln Register Club

, Mike Denney, editor, The Road Race Lincoln Register Club VSA , Jim Bates, editor, Volvo Sports America/1800 Register, Inc.

, Jim Bates, editor, Volvo Sports America/1800 Register, Inc. Wheels & Waves, Larry DePasquale, editor, Int. Amphicar Owners Club

Museums

The Accelerator , Jon Bill, Curator, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

, Jon Bill, Curator, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Braking News , Jeff Lane, director, Lane Motor Museum

, Jeff Lane, director, Lane Motor Museum The EMMR Times , Eastern Museum of Motor Racing

, Eastern Museum of Motor Racing The Ford Legend , Frank Scheidt, editor, Henry Ford Heritage Association

, Frank Scheidt, editor, Henry Ford Heritage Association Special Category

(Supportive of the Hobby)

Driving Force , Colby Martin, editor, SEMA Action Network

, Colby Martin, editor, SEMA Action Network The Elegance at Hershey , West Peterson, program editor/graphic design

, West Peterson, program editor/graphic design Finz , Ron Melville, editor, The Cadillac LaSalle Club of New Zealand

, Ron Melville, editor, The Cadillac LaSalle Club of New Zealand Foundation News , Frank Scheidt, editor, Early Ford V-8 Foundation

, Frank Scheidt, editor, Early Ford V-8 Foundation LaCad , Andrew & Rachel Rees, editors, Cadillac LaSalle Club of Australia

, Andrew & Rachel Rees, editors, Cadillac LaSalle Club of Australia Mercedes-Benz Classic , Jochen Fischer, editor, Mercedes-Benz

, Jochen Fischer, editor, Mercedes-Benz The Packard Proving Grounds News Report, Bud Juneau, editor, The Packard Motor Car Foundation

QUILL REGIONS/CHAPTERS 2018

Full Size

AM Spirit , Z. Chris Kaszuba, editor, Northern Ramblers Car Club, Inc.

, Z. Chris Kaszuba, editor, Northern Ramblers Car Club, Inc. Bird’s Nest , Don Seymour, editor, New England’s Vintage Thunderbirds

, Don Seymour, editor, New England’s Vintage Thunderbirds The Dashboard , Maureen Blevins, editor, Greater Illinois Region-Classic Car Club of America

, Maureen Blevins, editor, Greater Illinois Region-Classic Car Club of America Driven , Bill Fulk, editor, Shelby American Automobile Club of Northern California

, Bill Fulk, editor, Shelby American Automobile Club of Northern California Hoosier Horn , Jeff Shively, editor, Indiana Region-Classic Car Club of America

, Jeff Shively, editor, Indiana Region-Classic Car Club of America Northern Lights , Donna & Bill Dirnberger, editors, Minnesota Region-AACA

, Donna & Bill Dirnberger, editors, Minnesota Region-AACA Overhead Cammer , Jim Black, editor, Overhead Cammers Chapter-Pontiac-Oakland Club

, Jim Black, editor, Overhead Cammers Chapter-Pontiac-Oakland Club The Pious Pelican , Bud Juneau, editor, Northern California Packards

, Bud Juneau, editor, Northern California Packards The Pittsburgh Tri-State Chapter NCRS Newsletter , Jim Patitucci, editor, Top Flight Chapter-National Corvette Restorers Society

, Jim Patitucci, editor, Top Flight Chapter-National Corvette Restorers Society The Redline Times , Reba Whittington, editor, Carolinas Chapter-National Corvette Restorers Society

, Reba Whittington, editor, Carolinas Chapter-National Corvette Restorers Society The Skyline , Ken Bechtle, editor, The Metro Region-Classic Car Club of America

, Ken Bechtle, editor, The Metro Region-Classic Car Club of America The Vette Signal , Jim Santoro, editor, Michigan Chapter-National Corvette Restorers Society

, Jim Santoro, editor, Michigan Chapter-National Corvette Restorers Society Wheels “A” Rolling, David Young, editor, Mid-Atlantic Region-Vintage Motor Car Club of America

Compact

Arizona Bird Chatter , Mike Woods, editor, Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club

, Mike Woods, editor, Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club Boomtimes , William C. Anderson, editor, Buick Owners of Maryland

, William C. Anderson, editor, Buick Owners of Maryland The Chatter , Kim Gardner, editor, AACA Capitol City Chapter

, Kim Gardner, editor, AACA Capitol City Chapter Ford Lines , Mike Denney, editor, Tulsa Early Ford V8

, Mike Denney, editor, Tulsa Early Ford V8 The Gas Buggy Gazette , John E. Sayler, Jr., editor, Gettysburg Region-AACA

, John E. Sayler, Jr., editor, Gettysburg Region-AACA Henney Program of Progress , George Hamlin, editor, Henney Chapter-Professional Car Society

, George Hamlin, editor, Henney Chapter-Professional Car Society Hoosier Views , Bruce & Carol Gable, editors, Indiana Regional Group #56-Early Ford V8 Club of America

, Bruce & Carol Gable, editors, Indiana Regional Group #56-Early Ford V8 Club of America The Hub Cap , Joyce Edfors, editor, Wisconsin Region-Classic Car Club of America

, Joyce Edfors, editor, Wisconsin Region-Classic Car Club of America Northstar News , Dave Gustafson, editor, Northstar Region-Lincoln & Continental Owners Club

, Dave Gustafson, editor, Northstar Region-Lincoln & Continental Owners Club Planetary News , Mike Zahorik, editor, Model T Ford Club of Milwaukee

, Mike Zahorik, editor, Model T Ford Club of Milwaukee Phantom News , Arlene Roth, editor, Phantoms Motor/Model Club

, Arlene Roth, editor, Phantoms Motor/Model Club Rocket Recorder , Irma Benedek, editor, Delaware Valley Oldsmobile Club

, Irma Benedek, editor, Delaware Valley Oldsmobile Club Rocket Review , Judy Badgley, editor, R.E. Olds Chapter-Oldsmobile Club of America

, Judy Badgley, editor, R.E. Olds Chapter-Oldsmobile Club of America Snic Braaapp , Jack Gleason/Tom Morgan, editors, Illinois Sports Owners Association

, Jack Gleason/Tom Morgan, editors, Illinois Sports Owners Association Studebaker Spokesman , Claude Chmielewski, Wisconsin Region-Studebaker Drivers Club

, Claude Chmielewski, Wisconsin Region-Studebaker Drivers Club Thunderbird News , Ed Raabe, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club of South Florida

, Ed Raabe, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club of South Florida Triangle Chapter News, Annie Goldman, editor, Triangle Chapter-AACA

Sub Compact

Alabama Packards Newsletter , Dale Baker, editor, Alabama Packards Club

, Dale Baker, editor, Alabama Packards Club The AM-xcentric , Joshua Greenplate, editor, Great Lakes Classic AMC Club

, Joshua Greenplate, editor, Great Lakes Classic AMC Club Arc and Spark , John McLellan, editor, Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restores Club

, John McLellan, editor, Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restores Club Borgward , Borgward-Owners Club

, Borgward-Owners Club Exhaust Valve , Jim Jaeger, editor, Fireball Chapter-Buick Club of America

, Jim Jaeger, editor, Fireball Chapter-Buick Club of America Mass Cruisers Auto Club , John Buchanan, editor, Mass Cruisers Auto Club

, John Buchanan, editor, Mass Cruisers Auto Club Packardgram , Duane Gunn, editor, Arizona Region-Packards International

, Duane Gunn, editor, Arizona Region-Packards International PMD Excitement , Chuck Catalano, editor, South Jersey Pontiac Chapter, Pontiac-Oakland Club Int.

, Chuck Catalano, editor, South Jersey Pontiac Chapter, Pontiac-Oakland Club Int. The Pushrod , Pam Scherer, editor, Milwaukee Corvair Society of America (CORSA)

, Pam Scherer, editor, Milwaukee Corvair Society of America (CORSA) The Rope Shaft Reader , Gary Stoiber, editor, Little Indians Chapter-Pontiac-Oakland Club Int.

, Gary Stoiber, editor, Little Indians Chapter-Pontiac-Oakland Club Int. Sidelights , Jean Hawa, editor, South Florida Region-AACA

, Jean Hawa, editor, South Florida Region-AACA The Starterator , Rich Gibbs, editor, Sunflower Region-Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association

, Rich Gibbs, editor, Sunflower Region-Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association The Steering Column , Betty E. Fisher, editor, The Greater Baltimore Model A Ford Club

, Betty E. Fisher, editor, The Greater Baltimore Model A Ford Club Steering Wheel Newsletter , Ed Meyer, editor, Missouri-Illinois “Gateway” Chapter-Studebaker Drivers Club

, Ed Meyer, editor, Missouri-Illinois “Gateway” Chapter-Studebaker Drivers Club Thunderbird Flyer, Tom Przedwojewski, editor, Northwest Vintage Thunderbird Club

Tom Przedwojewski, editor, Northwest Vintage Thunderbird Club Tomahawk , Paul Bergstrom, editor, Minnesota Chapter 13-Pontiac-Oakland Club Int.

, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Minnesota Chapter 13-Pontiac-Oakland Club Int. Trail Bird News , David Tulowitzky, editor, Trail Birds of Southwest Florida, Chapter 113-Classic Thunderbird Club Int. (CTCI)

, David Tulowitzky, editor, Trail Birds of Southwest Florida, Chapter 113-Classic Thunderbird Club Int. (CTCI) Willys Overland Words, Joy Heidal, editor, Northwest Chapter-Willys-Overland-Knight Registry

Honorable Mention