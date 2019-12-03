New online automotive auction house

Awesome Joe Auctions – FREE unless sold

Wilmington, DE – December 2nd marked the official launch of Awesome Joe Auctions, the new online auction house for the modern enthusiast that offers a collection of modified, motorsport, classic, exotic, and other commodity autos for collectors, racers, and hobbyists.

Developed by Andy Lally ALIVE and Carlisle Auctions, the consignment arm of Carlisle Events (one of the largest event organizations in the United States), Awesome Joe Auctions was created to capture all the excitement of a live car, truck, and motorcycle auction and put it in the palm of every motoring enthusiast’s hand.

“We work to ensure the safety of online transactions by subjectively assessing vehicles with the utmost regard for value and credibility standards,” said Lance Miller, co-owner of Carlisle Auctions. “From the start we offer buyers and sellers a streamlined purchasing experience, with a growing network of partners that provide everything from financing to logistical support once the auction ends.”

Those partners include Motul, Auto Appraisal Group, Inc., Grundy Insurance for classic automotives, Lockton Motorsports Insurance, and many other service providers.

Awesome Joe Auctions is the third product from ALIVE, with predecessors MotorCrush, the app for motoring enthusiasts, and Track Rabbit, the source for motorsports registration, in conjunction with a full range of marketing, design, and technology services.

Buyers and sellers alike can head to AwesomeJoeAuctions.com to place their bids. Successful auctions pay only 2% of the winning bid, and all accepted rides onto Awesome Joe Auctions are FREE TO LIST unless sold.

About Awesome Joe Auctions

Awesome Joe Auctions is an online auction house that offers a collection of modified, motorsport, classic, exotic, and other commodity autos for collectors, racers, and hobbyists. It offers buyers and sellers alike a streamlined purchasing experience while ensuring the safety of online transactions by subjectively assessing vehicles with the utmost regard for value and credibility standards.

About Andy Lally ALIVE

Andy Lally ALIVE is a digital marketing and technology, products and services business in the automotive and motorsports enthusiast space. ALIVE’s vision is to fuel the automotive and motorsports industry through the development of robust products and services that engage businesses and consumers through a valuable network of data generating tools, systems, and content that encourage sharing, community, and connectedness. Learn more at www.andylallyalive.com.