Newport Car Museum launches video series of its collection

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. – While closed during the Coronavirus pandemic, the Newport Car Museum has launched its first in a series of videos reviewing its collection of over 75 cars. Episode 1 covers the 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, the perfect vehicle for social distancing.

The videos can be found on the Museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well as on its YouTube and IGTV channels .

See below for the first installment of a 1959 Cadillac Series 62 convertible

The Newport Car Museum features six galleries (Ford/Shelby, Corvettes, World Cars, Fin Cars, Mopars, American Muscle “Then & Now”), eight driving simulators, and a collection of Mid-Century modern furniture integrated into spacious, inspiring surroundings. Cars are displayed on low-rise platforms with no barrier ropes; award-winning videos play in each gallery; and knowledgeable docents are always on hand to answer questions.

When reopened, the Museum will return to normal business hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Sunday. Regular admission: $18/adults; $15/Seniors, Military, Students; $8/Ages 5-15 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult).

Tickets can be bought at the door or online: www.newportcarmuseum.org

Located at 1947 West Main Rd. (Enter at Light), Portsmouth, R.I. 02871, 401-848-2277.

