Pro-Hobby Street Rod and Custom Vehicle Bill Reintroduced in New York

SEMA model legislation (A.B. 476) to create a vehicle titling and registration classification for street rods and custom vehicles has been reintroduced in the New York State Assembly. The bill defines a street rod as an altered vehicle manufactured before 1949 and a custom as an altered vehicle at least 25 years old and manufactured after 1948. Under the bill, kit cars and replica vehicles will be assigned a certificate of title bearing the same model year designation as the production vehicle they most closely resemble. This bill currently awaits consideration in the Assembly Transportation Committee.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

Request support for this legislation by using the following SAN website link for an overview and lawmaker contact.