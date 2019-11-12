Prototype Ferrari and Hockey Hall of Famer’s ‘Cuda at Worldwide’s Scottsdale auction

Auburn, Indiana – Worldwide has confirmed that among the consignments for its annual Scottsdale auction on January 15th is a celebrated 1995 Ferrari F50 Berlinetta Prototipo with storied and documented provenance, the Geneva and Tokyo Motor Show Car used by the Italian automaker for global promotion. ”This is a thrilling opportunity to own the very first production-spec Ferrari F50, the prototype car test driven by Formula One icons Niki Lauda, Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi, as well as Dario Benuzzi, Ferrari’s own legendary test driver, ” said Rod Egan, Principal and Auctioneer. “This is without argument, the most significant road going F50 in existence.”

Also set to cross the block on January 15th in Arizona is an impeccably documented, numbers-matching 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440 6-Pack Convertible, purchased as a signing celebration by Hockey Hall of Fame member, Stanley Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Ed Belfour in 1987, his rookie year as a pro.

The Scottsdale Auction is scheduled for 5pm on January 15th, with VIP preview from 3-5pm.

Collectors can look forward to a sale promising a diverse, hand-picked offering of motorcars, with pre-war cars in the line-up including an ACD certified 1934 Auburn 850Y Custom Phaeton, 1 of only 285 produced, a one-year-only body style presented in factory original color combination with Al Leamy Phaeton designed coachwork. Also consigned is a 1931 Cadillac 370-A V-12 Roadster, 1 of only 91 produced and one of approximately seven known to exist, a CCCA Full Classic ready for shows and tours. Other notable cars slated for the sale include an incredible preservation class-worthy 1965 Dodge Coronet A990 ‘Lightweight’ Hemi Charger with interesting racing history, offered in original condition and an authentic and outstandingly restored 1957 DeSoto Adventurer Convertible, presented in a rare and desirable color combination.

Quality consignments to the Scottsdale Auction are still invited and can be discussed with a Worldwide Specialist at 880.990.6789, 1.260.925.6789 or sales@worldwideauctioneers.com.

