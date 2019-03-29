RM Sotheby’s and Formula One Group auction collaboration

BAHRAIN – RM Sotheby’s and Formula 1 announced the launch of a global partnership to harness the appeal of two of the world’s premium brands.

The partnership announced at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2019, marks the start of a multi-year agreement between two global leaders. Over time the partnership is planned to grow in both scope and scale, incorporating both live GP-based sales and online auction capability, providing F1 fans and collector car enthusiasts around the world the chance to acquire their own piece of motorsport and automotive history.

The focus in the first year of this collaboration will culminate at the season-ending Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, with a sale of significant cars and memorabilia which will form the region’s first ever major international collector car auction. The auction will take place on the evening of Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the stunning Yas Marina Circuit. The sale will focus on bringing together an expertly curated selection of significant Grand Prix racing machines and road-going sports cars with an historical connection to the world of motorsport, alongside a broader collection of hand-picked, blue-chip classic and supercars.

Announcing the partnership Sean Bratches, Managing Director Commercial Operations, Formula 1®, said:

“Everyone at Formula 1, along with our global community of fans love cars, old and new. The chance to work with RM Sotheby’s is a perfect marriage showcasing the beauty of classic cars alongside the most technologically advanced machinery on the planet. And while, not all of us can drive away with a priceless piece of automotive art, our collaboration gives all the race-goers the opportunity to see these beautiful cars up close over the race weekend. It is going to be another way to deliver on our promise of making the spectacle more spectacular.”

Shelby Myers, Global Head of Private Sales & Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s, commented:

“Formula 1 has an unrivaled track record for working with some of the world’s most innovative and prestigious international companies. With its passionate global audience of over 560 million fans, and 21 events across five continents each year, F1 provides a unique platform for RM Sotheby’s and the wider Sotheby’s business, to excite, entertain and engage with our global customer base of collectors. 2019 marks our 40th anniversary and for us there is no better way to celebrate this landmark year than by sharing our love of cars on the biggest stage possible.”

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO, Yas Marina Circuit, host of the first event said:

“Collector car and memorabilia interest in the Region is growing, so hosting the first auction of this new collaboration at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is perfectly timed. And, of course, this represents yet another first as we continue to harness the power of our Grand Prix as a platform for innovation and fan engagement in Formula 1. We look forward to welcoming the collector car world to Yas Marina Circuit on 30th November.”

The next RM Sotheby’s auction will take place at Techno Classica Essen, Germany on April 11-12, 2019; with Formula 1 traveling to Shanghai over the same weekend (April 12-14) for the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Additional information on RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix auction will be available in the coming weeks. For more information on all RM Sotheby’s events, please visit rmsothebys.com. To speak with a car specialist about entering your important motor car in this exciting inaugural event, please call RM Sotheby’s London office at +44 (0) 20 7851 7070.

For more information about Formula 1 please visit formula1.com.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest auction house for investment-quality automobiles. With 40 years’ experience in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from private treaty sales and auctions (including both RM Sotheby’s and RM Auctions events) to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of car specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. In February 2015, RM formed a strategic partnership with Sotheby’s, uniting the two companies for the full calendar of future automobile auctions. For further information, visit rmsothebys.com.

About Formula 1

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. The 2019 FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM runs from March to December and spans 21 races in 21 countries across five continents. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.