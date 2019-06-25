Saratoga Auto Auction to offer up Venture’s album cover T-Bucket

Fred Steele and Don Spinney built 1920 Ford T-Bucket Roadster made famous by The Ventures in Space album cover.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Saratoga Automobile Museum announced its newest consignment for the 2019 Saratoga Auto Auction (Sept. 20 – 21); the 1920 Ford T-Bucket Roadster that was featured on the iconic, 1964 Venture’s album cover, Ventures in Space.

The Ventures, are one of the best-selling rock-instrumental groups of all time (with nearly 110 million albums sold, worldwide). The Ventures were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Oh. on March 10, 2008. Ventures in Space was their 14th album and featured the now iconic 1920 Ford T- Bucket on the cover, overlooking Los Angeles.

The car was purchased by Bob Collins, from Fred Steele, who has maintained the originality of the car. The T-Bucket boosts the original 1956 Chevy 265 cu. in. engine that was selected by Steele for the build. The black Naugahyde upholstery is a strong contrast to the white body was installed in Tijuana, Mexico after Fred Steele relocated to California from 1962 to 1964.

“We are excited to have this piece of automotive and music history consigned to our third annual Saratoga Auto Auction in September,” said Bill Windham, auction director. “We hope that many music and automotive fans come out to see and bid on this beautiful car and help maintain its legacy of great music and great automobiles.”

The T-Bucket Roadster is currently on display at the Saratoga Automobile Museum until the auction in September.

Questions about this T-Bucket Roadster, the 2019 auction or current consignments can be made by calling Bill Windham at (518) 587-1935 (ext. 22) or by emailing bill.windham@saratogaautomuseum.org.

The 2019 Saratoga Auto Auction, in support of and presented by the Saratoga Automobile Museum, is happening Sept. 20 – 21 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The auction will have more than 300 vehicles available for bid. There will be opportunities to bid in person, online, over the phone, or via proxy. To learn more, register to bid, or consign a vehicle for the Saratoga Auto Auction, visit saratogaautoauction.org.

The Museum is located within the 2,500-acre Saratoga Spa State Park, in the heart of historic Saratoga Springs, New York, world famous for its legendary, much honored one-mile thoroughbred track. The museum’s facility is the totally restored and renovated Saratoga Bottling Plant, a beautiful neo-classic structure built in 1934. saratogaautomuseum.org