Steven Juliano estate collection up for sale at Mecum Indy May 14-19

Mecum’s Indy Spring Classic sale on May 14-19 offering up Steven Juliano estate collection

Steven Juliano never wanted to be in the spotlight and tried to remain “under the radar” in his collecting life, but as is the usual case…the word always found its way out. He put together quite an impressive stable of legendary, bordering on mythical, cars that featured four of the rarest and correct Shelby Cobras in existence. Not as if the Cobras were not enough, he also owned three of the legendary original Plymouth Rapid Transit System factory show cars, an original Cheetah race car and thousands of the rarest muscle-car-era automobilia in existence.

The cars are truly “original” for Juliano restored and maintained them using only original parts with absolutely no reproductions. Accuracy was imperative when dealing with his collection.

Not many have seen his collection in person. That will change when Mecum will offer up these storied pieces of automotive history/art at their May 14-19 Indy Spring Classic auction.

