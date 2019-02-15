Tell Utah State Lawmakers to Save the Bonneville Salt Flats

The future of land speed racing at the Bonneville Salt Flats is in jeopardy! The once 13-mile race track at Bonneville is now less than 8 miles due to salt erosion. The Utah legislature is considering a 10-year program to dramatically increase the amount of salt pumped onto Bonneville. You can help restore Bonneville before it’s too late. Please urge Utah lawmakers to help fund the Restore Bonneville program through the State budget.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

Request support for this effort by using the following SAN website link for an overview and lawmaker contact.