Tennessee Bills to Increase Antique Vehicle Use Introduced

Legislation (H.B. 263/S.B. 283) has been introduced in Tennessee to allow antique vehicles to be driven up to 5,000 miles per year for general transportation. Under current law, antique vehicle may be driven to and from club activities, exhibits, tours and parades; for the purpose of testing the operation of and obtaining repairs; and for general transportation only on Saturday and Sunday. The bills are currently awaiting consideration in the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

Request support for this legislation by using the following SAN website link for an overview and lawmaker contact