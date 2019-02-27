The Texas Classic Auction and Concours d’Elegance of Texas postponed until 2020

Worldwide’s upcoming Texas Classic Auction in Arlington, Texas and the Concours d’Elegance of Texas have been postponed for 2019. Due to the major construction of a five-star hotel and the expansion of the Texas Live! entertainment complex, Worldwide and the Concours have decided to let the dust settle in Arlington this year and postpone the Auction and Concours for 2019. They both will resume the Texas Classic Auction and The Concours d’Elegance of Texas in April 2020.

Worldwide Auctioneers’ next auction will be in Pacific Grove, California on the Monterey Peninsula, Thursday, August 15, 2019. Consignments are now being accepted for this auction. For those of you who may want to sell your vehicle or collection prior to the California sale, Worldwide Auctioneers will be unveiling in the next few weeks, a Private Sale showroom which will be available to sell your vehicle online or in our new showroom in Auburn, Indiana. More details to follow, but it will be one more way to help you sell your car or collection.

www.worldwide-auctioneers.com