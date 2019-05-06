The 25th Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance moving to March 5-8, 2020

In response to The Players Championship and the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg being held the second weekend of March in 2020, the 25th Annual Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance will take place March 5-8, 2020.

Photo - Amelia Concours d'Elegance

The 2020 Florida Automotive Adventure

Amelia Island - St. Petersburg - Sebring - Gainesville

Moving the date to March 5-8, 2020 will present motoring enthusiasts with the unique opportunity to catch four Florida-based automotive events in a single month.

Start your adventure March 5-8, 2020 at The Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.

Then travel southwest to Tampa Bay for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 13-15, 2020.

While dates have yet to be announced, those looking to extend the Florida Automotive Adventure should plan to attend two additional motoring events that traditionally take place during the month of March: The 12 Hours of Sebring and the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

*The Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance is not affiliated with The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Sebring International Raceway or the NHRA.

About The Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance

THE AMELIA is held March 5-8, 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and The Golf Club of Amelia Island. The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.45 million to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville and other local and national charities since 1996. To learn more about the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, visit www.ameliaconcours.org.

The Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance| 904-636-0027 | E-mail | Website