The AACA Museum, Inc. celebrates Harley-Davidson

Hershey, PA – The AACA Museum, Inc. announced the upcoming exhibit, “Harley-Davidson: History, Mythology, and Perceptions of America’s Motorcycle.” The exhibition will run from May 18 – October 20, 2019; with an exhibit opening event on May 17th.

The story of Harley-Davidson serves as a parallel narrative of 20th century American culture and history. The company originated in the industrial age, was the eventual victor in a hard-fought business and racing struggle with rival Indian, and experienced low points as well as triumphs. The machines themselves developed in response to America’s cheap fuel and vast distances. Now, around the world, Harley-Davidson enjoys a cult-like status. The brand has for decades evoked strong emotion among both motorcyclists and observers.

Harley-Davidson will be examined through seven key themes. The themes are:

Harley as an American innovation

Harley versus Indian

The ‘American Motorcycle’—why Harley?

The situation is in doubt: Decline and AMF years

Rebirth: The 1981 buy-back, a painful housecleaning and the success years

“I don’t give a damn about my bad reputation:” Harley, Outlaws, American society, and other motorcyclists

The future is in gear

Illustrating the Harley-Davidson story will be thirty-four important and beautiful examples of the brand. These examples will include vintage racing, touring, custom and service motorcycles. The vehicles will span from 1912 -1980.

Click Her For the Harley-Davidson Exhibit Vehicle List

The AACA Museum, Inc. has a spring exhibit opening planned for Friday, May 17 from 5:30 – 9:00 PM. This opening will be for all of their summer exhibits including“Studebaker Cool: 114 Years of Innovation”, “A Raymond Loewy Retrospective,” “Pontiac Oakland Club Keystone State chapter display,” and of course “Harley-Davidson: History, Mythology, and Perceptions of America’s Motorcycle. there will be a discussion on everything Studebaker followed by a book signing with Studebaker experts Andrew Beckman – archivist for the Studebaker Museum; Patrick Foster – Automotive Historian & Author, and Mark James – Hawk Expert & Author. The program will be moderated by Bill Rothermel an Automotive Historian and Writer. Visit AACAMuseum.org for pricing and full details. Advance registration is required to participate in this program.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc. features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles – automobiles, buses, trucks, motorcycles and more.

The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12.50, seniors age 61 and older $11.50, juniors age 4-12 $9.50, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.