The 'Elvis Roadster' up for sale

Los Angeles, California – Kruse GWS Auctions announced the hot rod known as the “Elvis Roadster” will be auctioned for the first-time ever. The hot rod is a one-owner car and has never been offered for sale publicly or privately. The one-of-a-kind car is among the items up for grabs from the King and other entertainment giants. The auction will take place at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood on Saturday, August 31, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT.An exclusive public exhibition has also been announced for August 30th from 10am-6pm.

Hot-rodding pioneer John Athan custom-designed and built the auto in 1937. The groundbreaking car could reach speeds of more than 100 mph. Elvis who loved cars almost as much as he loved music, wanted to buy it, but Athan refused to sell it to him. The roadster had too much sentimental value: Athan, who died in 2016, and his wife had driven it from LA to Las Vegas to get married. Athan is the only owner the car has ever had.

The Presley movie made the car a star and gave it the moniker that lasts to this day. Despite its auto exhibit status, because the roadster has never been offered for sale, it has flown under the radarfor Elvis collectors. That is, until the August mega-event when the carefully conserved car will go upfor auction along with other vehicles and rare items personally owned by Elvis.

The auction also features Elvis’s personal white 1973Lincoln Continental stretch limousine; the last motorcycle he ever purchased, a 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide; and a Circle G Ranch GMC pickup truck; as well as other, never before seen Presley memorabilia. These along with artifacts from Garth Brooks, Kurt Cobain, Steve McQueen, Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jayne Mansfield, Kate Winslet (the pink coat from the film “Titanic”), and many more will highlight the auction.

Kruse GWS Auctions has also announced a public exhibition of many of the most iconic items to be offered at the auction. The public exhibition is free and open to the public and will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, California on Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

ARTIFACTS OF HOLLYWOOD & MUSIC LIVE AUCTION

Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Saturday, August 31, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m to conclusion

ARTIFACTS OF HOLLYWOOD & MUSIC PUBLIC EXHIBITION

Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, California 90028

Friday, August 30, 2019 10:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m.

ARTIFACTS OF HOLLYWOOD & MUSIC EXCLUSIVE PRESS PREVIEW

Friday, August 30, 2019 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Hard Rock Café Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, California 90028

KRUSE GWS WINDOW DISPLAY AT HARD ROCK HOLLYWOOD

Featuring items from the King – Elvis Presley will launch Friday, August 2, 2019 through the end of the month. Fans will have the opportunity to view rare memorabilia in the exclusive, limited time exhibit.

To register for the auction go to www.gwsuactions.com

ABOUT KRUSE GWS AUCTIONS, INC.

