The Frank Karabetsos Collection – Mecum Chicago

Like many classic car collectors, Frank Karabetsos of Sugar Grove, Illinois, has a love for cars that started long before he could drive. His affinity for convertibles began in high school with his purchase of a 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible with a 348 Tri-Power and 4-speed transmission. The trend continued in 1968, when he purchased his first of many Corvettes. Through the years, Karabetsos’ collection continued to multiply in both size and variety, and after nearly 20 years of acquiring desirable cars from across the country, he has now decided to part with a few of his classic cars and trucks to focus his attention on late 1950s convertibles and one-of-a-kind rarities. As such, Karabetsos has selected more than 20 of his quality, collectible vehicles to offer at Mecum’s upcoming Chicago auction this October 24-26.

