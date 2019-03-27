Update: WV Motorsports Bill (S.B. 667) Is A Win For Our Hobby!

Legislation Creating West Virginia Motorsports Committee Becomes Law

Congratulations, West Virginia racers and fans! Governor Jim Justice signed into law legislation (S.B. 667) that will create the West Virginia Motorsports Committee tasked with aiding the development of racing events and facilities throughout the state. This committee will seek opportunities to promote economic growth and manufacturing jobs related to motorsports. The new law marks a major step towards the expansion and preservation of racing in the state. It also recognizes the important economic and civic value that additional motorsports can provide.

Thank you for voicing support for this legislation!