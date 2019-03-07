UTI opens registration for ‘Ignite’ summer program for high school juniors

“We partner with more than 30 manufacturer brands and thousands of employers across the transportation industry and skilled trades, and they consistently tell us they need more trained technicians,” said Kim McWaters, UTI President and CEO. “We’re talking about high-tech, high-paying careers that literally keep our economy moving – and employers are desperate to fill them. The summer Ignite program exposes more students to the career and the power of technical education, showing them firsthand how exciting their training and future can be.”

During the program’s 3-week courses, Ignite participants are given a glimpse into the world of automotive, diesel, collision repair or motorcycle training – an introductory sample of the program completed by full-time UTI students. The Ignite curriculum emphasizes a career focused education that prepares students for the high-tech ever-evolving transportation industry of the future. Students explore career opportunities in the transportation field, receive hands-on training on today’s latest technologies and learn from UTI graduates and local employers about the high need and earning potential for trained technicians.

UTI launched Ignite nationwide in the summer of 2018, following a successful pilot program at campuses in Avondale (Phoenix), Ariz.; Houston, Texas; and Orlando, Fla., the previous year. Each of the programs were at or near capacity, and a large percentage of participants said they planned return to UTI as a full-time student after high school. Summer Ignite students are eligible to receive credit toward future UTI courses and can complete a UTI program and begin a career in the transportation sector in less time.

Industry demand for trained automotive and diesel technicians continues to accelerate. The U.S. Department of Labor projects that, by 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries. 1 To help reach that total, the transportation industry will need to fill more than 120,000 technician job openings annually, on average.

The Ignite program is now accepting applications across UTI’s campuses. For more information or to enroll, visit www.uti.edu/ignite.

With more than 200,000 graduates in its 53-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation’s leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

