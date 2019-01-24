West Virginia introduces bill to create collector license plate

Legislation (H.B. 2369) was introduced to provide for special plates for use on collector vehicles and allow for the transfer of these plates between the collector vehicles owned by the collector. A similar version of this bill failed to be passed during the previous year’s legislative session. The bill will be considered by the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

