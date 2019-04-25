Wills Sainte Claire Auto Museum presents ‘The Unique History of the Michigan State Police Cars’

The Unique History of the Michigan State Police Cars – May 20, 2019

And the history of the “moveable” St. Clair State Police Post

Where: Lecture at the Wills Sainte Claire Auto Museum

When: May 20, 2019 at 7:00pm

Cost: $8 (includes presentation and museum admission)

We all recognize the blue sedan with the bubble gum machine on the roof as the traditional Michigan State Police patrol car. But do you know the history behind this very recognizable automobile and its very humble beginnings. And did you know that the first State Police Post in the Blue Water Area had five different sites during its 74 year history?

Join St. Clair Historian Bob Freehan and Michigan State Police troopers as we look at the history of the “moveable” St. Clair State Police Post and the unique history of the Michigan State Police cars. The troopers will bring a current patrol car and a “historic” Mustang patrol car for everyone to view after the presentations.

The Wills Sainte Claire Auto Museum is proud to present this entertaining and interesting lecture. The presentation will be Monday evening, May 20th, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Wills Auto Museum located at 2408 Wills Street (Marysville Industrial Park South) in Marysville.

$8.00 admission charge covers the presentation and admission to the Museum. Please join us at the Wills Museum at 7:00 PM on Monday, May 20th, 2019!

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. Please contact Terry Ernest: 810‐987‐2854

Proceeds benefit the not‐for‐profit Wills Sainte Claire Automobile Museum (501c3)

Wills Sainte Claire Automobile Museum

2408 Wills Street

Marysville, MI 48040

www.willsautomuseum.org