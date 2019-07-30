Winners announced from the 2019 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm

SOUTH BEND, IN – The Studebaker National Museum announced the winners list from the 2019 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm, held in South Bend, Ind. on July 13th. Capturing Best Of Show and also the People’s Choice Award was a 1927 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A S Roadster by Fleetwood, owned by The Esteemed Collection of Judge Joseph & Margie Cassini.

Photo - 2019 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm

Other Premier Awards include:

J. M. Studebaker Award, presented to the Most Outstanding Studebaker

1932 Studebaker President Convertible Sedan - George Vassos, Westfield, MA

1932 Studebaker President Convertible Sedan - George Vassos, Westfield, MA The Leland Award: Most Elegant Lincoln

1937 Lincoln K Series Semi-Collapsible Cabriolet - John Steckbeck, Fort Wayne, IN

1937 Lincoln K Series Semi-Collapsible Cabriolet - John Steckbeck, Fort Wayne, IN Raymond Loewy Award: Exemplary Exterior Design

1932 Auburn 8-100A Cabriolet - Gary & Cheryl Howe, Mason, MI

1932 Auburn 8-100A Cabriolet - Gary & Cheryl Howe, Mason, MI Helen Dryden Award: Exemplary Interior Design

1955 Studebaker President Speedster -Larry Gardon, Quincy, MI

1955 Studebaker President Speedster -Larry Gardon, Quincy, MI Fred & Augie Duesenberg Award: Engineering Excellence

1911 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost - Steven Haines, Niles, MI

1911 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost - Steven Haines, Niles, MI Mayor’s Choice

1958 Studebaker President Starlight Hardtop - Mark James, Lancaster, PA

1958 Studebaker President Starlight Hardtop - Mark James, Lancaster, PA President’s Choice

1939 Lincoln “K” LeBaron Convertible Roadster - Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage, Chicago, IL

1939 Lincoln “K” LeBaron Convertible Roadster - Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage, Chicago, IL Tom Cotter Digs This Car Award

1957 Morris Minor - Debra & Larry Palguta, South Bend, IN

1957 Morris Minor - Debra & Larry Palguta, South Bend, IN Vivian & Eric LaVine/LaVine Restorations Award: Spirit of the Hobby

1927 Isotta- Frachini Tipo 8A – Judge Joseph & Margie Cassini, West Orange, NJ

The 2019 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm trophies. Photo - 2019 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm

BEST OF CLASS AWARDS:

Class A: American Splendor: Open-Bodied American Full Classic ® Automobiles Except Packard & Pierce-Arrow

1931 Cord L29 Cabriolet - Mike & Joan Huffman, Hudsonville, MI

1931 Cord L29 Cabriolet - Mike & Joan Huffman, Hudsonville, MI Class B: American Grandeur: Open-Bodied Full Classic ® Packard & Pierce-Arrow Automobiles

1938 Packard Super Eight 1604 Convertible Roadster - Ralph Boyer, Dearborn Heights, MI

1938 Packard Super Eight 1604 Convertible Roadster - Ralph Boyer, Dearborn Heights, MI Class C: The Banker’s Hot Rod: 1955-1965 Chrysler 300 “Letter Cars”

1957 Chrysler 300 C - Wayne Kutschinski, Ann Arbor, MI

1957 Chrysler 300 C - Wayne Kutschinski, Ann Arbor, MI Class D: European Opulence: European Luxury Automobiles

1927 Isotta- Frachini Tipo 8A - Joseph & Margie Cassini, West Orange, NJ

1927 Isotta- Frachini Tipo 8A - Joseph & Margie Cassini, West Orange, NJ Class E: European Economy: Popular-Priced European Automobiles

1959 Fiat Jolly - Randy & Rochelle Forester, Birmingham, MI

1959 Fiat Jolly - Randy & Rochelle Forester, Birmingham, MI Class F: Henry’s Fords: Ford Automobiles From 1901-1948

1931 Ford AA Truck - George & Lois Wacker, Manchester, MI

1931 Ford AA Truck - George & Lois Wacker, Manchester, MI Class G: Hail To The Chief: Studebaker Presidents, Closed Body Styles

1937 Studebaker President Coupe - Wyn Laidig, Mishawaka, IN

1937 Studebaker President Coupe - Wyn Laidig, Mishawaka, IN Class H: Motorcars of the Lincoln Highway: Automobiles of the Lincoln Highway Era (1913-1928)

1913 Cole Series 9 - Kevin Fleck, Canton, MI

1913 Cole Series 9 - Kevin Fleck, Canton, MI Class J: Powered By America: European-Built Exotics Originally Equipped With American Powerplants

1950 Allard J2 - David & Kathryn Hans, Barrington, IL

1950 Allard J2 - David & Kathryn Hans, Barrington, IL Class K: Scuderia Italia: Italian-Built Sports & Performance Automobiles

1958 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder (LWB) - Corey Partners, Mishawaka, IN

1958 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder (LWB) - Corey Partners, Mishawaka, IN Class L: Precise Luxury: Classic-Era Lincolns: Full Classic® Lincoln Automobiles

1930 Lincoln ”L” Touring - Gregory Bilpuch, Orion Charter Township, MI

Next year’s Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020. For more information, visit:www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.