Worldwide Auctioneers adds memorabilia division

Worldwide adds a dedicated Memorabilia Division and an expanded two-day Auburn sale.

Auburn, Indiana. – Worldwide Auctioneers has launched a dedicated Memorabilia division and an extended two-day Auburn auction, scheduled to accommodate the sale of two, no reserve, memorabilia collections. The company moved its global headquarters to a 30-acre campus with 200,000 square feet climate-controlled facility directly opposite and within walking distance of the Auburn Auction Park. The facility will serve as home to both the new division and to this year’s annual Auburn Auction, now slated to run from Friday, August 30th through Saturday August 31st. Worldwide Motorcar Specialist, automobilia enthusiast and long-time expert collector, DT Drysdale, will serve as the new division’s Manager.

The Auburn Auction is scheduled to start on Friday, August 30th at 2pm, with two all no reserve collections of cars and memorabilia from both the Roaring Twenties Museum Collection and Dakota Discoveries Collection set to go under the hammer. Also on offer at no reserve is the trademark, licensing and manufacturing rights to the illustrious Cord Automobile, offering any new owner a rare and substantial opportunity to reinvent an iconic marque and all that is associated with it.

Consignments of high-quality motorcars and memorabilia collections are still invited and can be discussed directly with any of Worldwide’s Specialists at 1.260.925.6789 or initiated at consign@worldwideauctioneers.com. Full details on schedule, admission and bidder registration are available here.

Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule includes The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in April and The Pacific Grove Auction, scheduled for August 15th on the Monterey Peninsula, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. The company’s recent move also facilitated a massive expansion of its private sales division, with the introduction of a dedicated physical and virtual showroom, The Salon.

Visit worldwideauctioneers.com and Worldwide Auctioneers’ social media properties @worldwideauctioneers for ongoing consignment and event news or call 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789.