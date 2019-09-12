Worldwide to offer up stunning Corpus Christi Old Car Museum collection

Auburn, Indiana – Worldwide is gearing up for another significant no-reserve private collection auction this October in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an offering of over 200 collector cars and 100 pedal cars. Headlining the sale is a trio of three Apollo GTs, including the very first Apollo GT Coupe and Spider ever produced. The Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction is scheduled for October 4th and 5th at the American Bank Center Convention Center, right on the Gulf Coast shoreline in downtown Corpus Christi.

Heading the trio of Apollo GTs slated for the sale is the first 1963 Apollo 3500 GT Coupe ever made, beautifully presented and featuring all-aluminum 3.5-liter Buick V-8 power. It was shown in period alongside the first Apollo convertible produced, a 1963 Apollo 3500 GT Spider. Hand built by Intermeccanica of Turin and later exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 1995, this rare sports car was also on display at the Concorso Italiano for the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo GT in 2013. Last of the three and marking the final evolution of the Apollo GT is a 1966 Apollo 5000 GT Coupe. Originally 1 of the 12 Vetta Venturas built in 1966 by Vanguard Industries, it was expertly restored, rebadged and retitled as an Apollo 5000 GT, with a 350 HP Buick 5.0-liter iron-block/aluminum-head V-8 engine.

“Just 88 Apollos were built in total and the offering of this trio represents a significant opportunity for collectors of the finest GT cars across the world”, said John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer. “We’re honored to be staging another exceptional museum collection sale and excited to be able to offer such an outstanding selection of cars and pedal cars, entirely without reserve.”

Also set to go under the hammer in Corpus Christi and built by the same company responsible for the Apollo body, is a 1968 Intermeccanica Italia, representing the first-year model in beautiful open form. Other interesting consignments include a highly desirable, final year 1958 Porsche 356A/1600 Speedster, an iconic model with high collector demand, that runs, drives and is ready for complete restoration, and a 1979 Ferrari 308 GT4, documented by experts as the last U.S. example built. Pre-war cars include a 1928 Hudson Super Six Series O Convertible Sedan, formerly of the Eldon and Esta Hostetler Collection, winner of multiple awards including Best in Class at the 2009 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction will also showcase over 100 highly collectible pedal cars.

Visit worldwideauctioneers.com for full information, including bidder registration, call 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789

