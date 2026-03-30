Route 66 turns 100 – Historic trucks to take over Springfield, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo.,— Hundreds of historic trucks will roll into Springfield this summer as part of the Route 66 Centennial Celebration, when the American Truck Historical Society hosts its 2026 National Convention & Truck Show. The weeklong event begins June 2 with trucks arriving at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The main show event is scheduled for June 4-6.

Springfield, a key stop along historic Route 66, serves as a fitting host city as the iconic highway marks its 100th anniversary. The event is recognized as an official attraction of Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

“ATHS is proud to be an official attraction of the Route 66 Centennial Celebration. There’s no better way to celebrate Route 66 than with the trucks that helped build it,” said Courtney Cesar, ATHS convention organizer. “As a historic hub along Route 66, Springfield provides the perfect backdrop for a gathering that honors the legacy and evolution of trucking.”

Spectators can expect hundreds of trucks on display, ranging from restored classics to rare working rigs. “Each of these trucks has its own story and craftsmanship,” explained ATHS Convention Committee Chair Peter Wild, “The convention provides a welcoming space for all trucking enthusiasts to reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and share the passion for trucking history during the show and at special events throughout the week.”

Beyond the show field, the convention offers a full schedule of engaging activities ranging from educational sessions, hands-on demonstrations, vendor exhibits and an evening light show highlighting the trucks. In addition, attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win VIP tickets to a NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway in September.

Visitors can also explore Springfield’s Route 66 landmarks, including the Route 66 Visitor Center, local museums, and roadside attractions such as the World’s Largest Fork and the Birthplace of Route 66 sign.

ATHS credits its volunteers, sponsors and supporters for making the event possible. Sponsors include Cummins, Mack Trucks, Kenworth, Vander Haag’s, Iowa 80, CAT Scale, Truckomat, Clark Freight, Reiselt’s Machine Works, Gully Transportation and the Sercombe family.

More information and registration details are available at ATHS.org or through the ATHS Connect mobile app.

EVENT INFORMATION

ATHS National Convention & Truck Show

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

3001 N Grant Ave, Springfield, MO 65803

June 2-6, 2026

Show Dates: June 4-6, 2026

On-site registration opens June 2 at 10 a.m.

Online Registration available at ATHS.org or by calling 816-891-9900

Visit ATHS.org or call 816-891-9900. Download the mobile app “ATHS Connect” in your app store. Create an account or members can login with their same membership account credentials.

About ATHS: The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with around 25,000 members and 90 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 United States. The ATHS Library hosts a collection of over 500,000 digitized and original photographs and documents; 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame and Library are housed at the main office in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.

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