‘Shelby Legacy: Past, Present, and Future’ Tireside Chat at Savoy Automobile Museum

CARTERSVILLE, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum announced that its next Tireside Chat Series will be January 24, 2026. Join Wayne Carini—television personality and owner of F40 Motorsports—and Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby and member of the Board of Directors of Carroll Shelby International, for an engaging conversation on the Shelby name’s lasting impact on car culture, the importance of preserving its legacy, and the future of performance vehicles.

The evening begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7:00 p.m. This is a ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased on the event page at savoymuseum.org.

A ticket purchase to the program includes admission to the museum. Attendees are encouraged to take a few minutes to visit the temporary exhibit, Shelby Built, on exhibit now through March 1, 2026.

For those few left out there that do not know, Carroll Shelby was an American automotive designer, racing driver, and entrepreneur best known for his involvement with AC Cobra and Mustang-based performance cars. He was the only individual to win 24 Hours of Le Mans as a driver, team manager, and manufacturer, as well as known for creating high-performance cars for both the street and track. He not only worked for Ford but also collaborated with other manufacturers. This exhibit highlights not only the most well-known vehicles, but also some of the lesser-known ones.

NOW ON DISPLAY

1966 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback , On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum

, On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum 1966 Shelby AC Cobra MKIII 427 Roadster , On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum

, On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 , On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum

, On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum 1983 Dodge Shelby Charger , On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum

, On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum 1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS , On loan from Larry and Rachelle Weymouth

, On loan from Larry and Rachelle Weymouth 1989 Dodge Shelby Dakota Pickup , On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum

, On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum 1999 Shelby Series 1 Roadster , On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum

, On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 Super Snake Coupe , On loan from Rickey & Pat Stone Collection, Calhoun, GA

, On loan from Rickey & Pat Stone Collection, Calhoun, GA 2022 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition, On loan from The American Muscle Car Museum

This exhibit, Shelby Built, is sponsored in part by Tom & Ann Earley

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday. Savoy Automobile Museum is the latest program to join Georgia Museums, Inc. (GMI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, and Tellus Science Museum. Dedicated to growing the resources of these cultural institutions, GMI strives to provide the highest quality museum experiences. For more information, visit savoymuseum.org.

