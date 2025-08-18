Torpedo-bodied Hispano-Suiza takes top prize at 74th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo - Shown by Penny & Lee Anderson Sr., Naples, Florida Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A unique aero-inspired Hispano-Suiza was awarded the top prize at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

This year, 229 cars—including 55 international entries from 22 countries and 174 US entries from 31 states—pulled onto the competition field, and the car named Best of Show was a 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo shown by Penny and Lee Anderson Sr. of Naples, Florida.

“This Hispano-Suiza ticks every possible box,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “The underpinnings are technically advanced. The body is meticulously hand-crafted, light, and lovely. It was, notably, commissioned by aperitif scion André Dubonnet, and he raced it in both the Targa Florio and the Coppa Florio.

“A later owner added pontoon fenders to the car, but the Andersons sought to return the car to its original form so you can see and truly appreciate its torpedo shape.”

Known as the “Tulipwood” Torpedo, the car is in fact constructed of strips of mahogany, each individually carved to shape and joined to the inner ribs by 8,500 rivets. It reportedly weighed just 160 pounds when first built.

Lee Anderson said it was all the wood that first attracted him to the car. “I like wood! I’m a wood boat antique collector. I started collecting them 40 years ago, before it became vogue-ish to do that. So I’ve always loved varnished wood, and when I saw this I said, my gosh! This is right in my wheelhouse. This is what I really like.”

Asked whether the win was expected, Penny exclaimed, “We had no idea, but we were dreaming about it!”

“Winning Pebble Beach is probably the highest award you can get in automobile collecting,” Lee added. “We are very fortunate to have done it twice.”

The Andersons previously took the top award at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours with a Figoni-bodied 1932 Duesenberg J.

Hispano-Suiza has captured the top prize at Pebble Beach twice before, most recently in 1989.

This year’s race for Best of Show featured several strong contenders, including the 1939 Maybach SW38 Spohn Sport Zweisitzer presented by Dana and Patti Mecum of Geneva Lake, Wisconsin; the 1933 Invicta 4½ Litre S Type Corsica Drophead Coupé shown by SBH of Riffa, Bahrain; and the 1956 Maserati 200SI Fantuzzi Open Sports Racer presented by Phillip Sarofim of Beverly Hills, California.

The competition got underway on Thursday when the majority of Concours entries participated in the 27th Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance, which traces about 70 miles of scenic coastal roads. Entries that complete the Tour have the advantage if they tie in the Concours class competition.

The Pebble Beach Concours has already raised more than $4 million for charity this year, bringing the event’s total charitable donations to over $45 million to date. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these funds will benefit nearly 100 local nonprofits focused on youth education, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children annually in Monterey County.

The 75th Celebration of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be held at The Lodge at Pebble Beach on August 16, 2026, and will feature the marque of Ferrari and the coachbuilder Vignale. The event will also be celebrating the automotive history that has been made at Pebble Beach, with curated classes for Pebble Beach Road Racing greats and a very special gathering that pays tribute to iconic groups of cars that were first brought together at the Pebble Beach Concours. More details and features will be announced this fall.

Complete List of 2025 Winners

BEST OF SHOW

1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo - Penny & Lee Anderson Sr., Naples, Florida

BEST OF SHOW NOMINEES

1939 Maybach SW38 Spohn Sport Zweisitzer - Dana & Patti Mecum, Geneva Lake, Wisconsin

1933 Invicta 4½ Litre S Type Corsica Drophead Coupé - SBH, Riffa, Bahrain

1956 Maserati 200SI Fantuzzi Open Sports Racer - Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

ELEGANCE AWARDS

Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible

1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Brewster Henley Roadster - Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car

1937 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Rolltop Coupé - The Pearl Collection, Zug, Switzerland

Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car

1951 Ferrari 340 America Touring Barchetta - Nikolay Miroshnichenko, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car

1953 Siata 208 CS Balbo Coupé - Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California

SPECIAL AWARDS

Alec Ulmann Trophy

1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Hooper Saloon Limousine - Simon Kidston, Milan, Italy

Ansel Adams Award

1908 Welch Model 4L Seven-Passenger Touring - Bob & Linda Welch, West Vancouver, Canada

ArtCenter College of Design Award

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Scaglietti Berlinetta - William H. & Cheryl K. Swanson, Pebble Beach, California

Briggs Cunningham Trophy

1956 Maserati 200SI Fantuzzi Open Sports Racer - Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

Chairman’s Trophy

1989 Ferrari 640 Formula 1 - Simon Furlonger / Egon Zweimueller, Ennsdorf, Austria

Charles A. Chayne Trophy

1910 Benz 21/80 Prinz Heinrich Renn Wagon - Mercedes-Benz Classic, Stuttgart, Germany

Classic Car Club of America Trophy

1937 Lincoln K LeBaron Coupe - James Farley, Birmingham, Michigan

Elegance in Motion Trophy

1965 Bugatti Type 101C-X Roadster - General William Lyon Family, Newport Beach, California

Enzo Ferrari Trophy

1964 Ferrari 250 LM Scaglietti Berlinetta - Peter & Jan Harburg, Brisbane, Australia

FIVA Prewar Trophy

1906 White Model F Roi des Belges Touring - Joe & Janice Conzonire, San Marino, California

FIVA Postwar Trophy

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Sunroof Coupe - Craig Kappel & Meg McCarthy, Orlando, Florida

The French Cup

1910 Renault BZ Moore & Munger Town Car - Peter & Monica Kumar, Astoria, New York

Gran Turismo Trophy

1931 Invicta 4½ Litre S Type Carbodies Tourer - Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada

The LAP of Luxury Award

Presented by LAPIS

1928 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS Cesare Sala Guida Interna Super Sport - Museu Carde, Campos do Jordão, Brazil

Lincoln Trophy

1929 Lincoln L Rollston All Weather Non-Collapsible Brougham - Mike Anderson, Elkhart, Indiana

Lorin Tryon Trophy

Bruce Meyer

Lucius Beebe Trophy

1954 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Hooper Landaulet - Stephen Brauer, St. Louis, Missouri

Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award

1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster - The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, Petaluma, California

Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy

1935 Aston Martin Mark II Bertelli Sports Saloon - Neil Pickstone, Stockport, United Kingdom

The Phil Hill Cup

1970 March 701 Formula 1 - Tom Hartley Jnr., Swadlincote, United Kingdom

Tony Hulman Trophy

1967 Lotus 49 Formula 1 - Chris MacAllister, Indianapolis, Indiana

Pininfarina Trophy

1959 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet Series 1 - Roy & Janice Brod, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Spirit of Virgil Exner Trophy

1955 Chrysler Falcon - Joe Bortz Auto Collection, Highland Park, Ilinois

CLASS AWARDS

A: Antique

1st: 1915 Packard 3-38 Six Five-Passenger Phaeton, The Collection of Howard A Schaevitz, Edgewater Park, New Jersey

2nd: 1908 Welch Model 4L Seven-Passenger Touring, Bob & Linda Welch, West Vancouver, Canada

3rd: 1907 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Barker Seven-Passenger Tourer, Anne Brockinton Lee / The Lee Collection, Sparks, Nevada

B: Vintage 1916–1928

1st: 1917 Packard 2-25 Twin Six Runabout, Robert & Linda Mollno, San Marino, California

2nd: 1920 Pierce-Arrow 51 Six-Passenger Touring, Ross & Beth Myers, Boyertown, Pennsylvania

3rd: 1916 Stutz 4C Bearcat, Wynn McCaw, Bellevue, Washington

C-1: American Classic Open

1st: 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster, Herman-Bosman Brandt, Paarl, South Africa

2nd: 1930–31 Cord L-29 Brooks Stevens Custom Speedster, Brian Cunat, McHenry, Illinois

3rd: 1933 Pierce-Arrow 1236 LeBaron Convertible Coupe, John Allen, Minneapolis, Minnesota

C-2: American Classic Closed

1st: 1934 Packard 1107 Twelve Coupe, Donald Ghareeb, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

2nd: 1931 Ruxton Edward G. Budd Sedan, Rich & Karen Atwell, Fredericksburg, Texas

3rd: 1929 Lincoln L Rollston All Weather Non-Collapsible Brougham, Mike Anderson, Elkhart, Indiana

D: Packard Open

1st: 1932 Packard 905 Twin Six Coupe Roadster, Ross & Beth Myers, Boyertown, Pennsylvania

2nd: 1938 Packard 1608 Twelve Convertible Sedan, Bob Tiffin, Red Bay, Alabama

3rd: 1940 Packard 1807 Custom Super Eight Darrin Convertible Sedan,

The Sport Clips Collection, Georgetown, Texas

E-1: Chrysler Centennial

1st: 1933 Chrysler Imperial CL LeBaron Phaeton, Dave Kane & Donald Ghareeb, Bernardsville, New Jersey

2nd: 1937 Chrysler Custom Imperial CW Airflow LeBaron Limousine, Stephen & Susan Babinsky, Lebanon, New Jersey

3rd: 1939 Chrysler Custom Imperial C-24 Derham Touring Phaeton, John Allen, Minneapolis, Minnesota

E-2: Chrysler Town and Country

1st: 1942 Chrysler Town and Country Station Wagon, Valerie & Aaron Weiss, San Marino, California

2nd: 1948 Chrysler Town and Country Convertible, Academy of Art University, San Francisco, California

3rd: 1948 Chrysler Town and Country Convertible, The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, Petaluma, California

F: Invicta Centennial

1st: 1933 Invicta 4½ Litre S Type Corsica Drophead Coupé, SBH, Riffa, Bahrain

2nd: 1931 Invicta 4½ Litre S Type Weymann Open Coupé, Andrew Pisker, Principality of Monaco

3rd: 1934 Invicta 4½ Litre S Type Carbodies Tourer, Ross & Beth Myers, Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania

G: Duesenberg

1st: 1929 Duesenberg J Weymann American St. Cloud Sport Sedan, Donald Ghareeb, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

2nd: 1930 Duesenberg J Murphy Convertible Berline, Howard & Rosalind Kroplick, East Hills, New York

3rd: 1933 Duesenberg J Rollston Convertible Victoria, McKeel & Soon Hagerty, Traverse City, Michigan

H-1: Rolls-Royce Prewar

1st: 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Brewster Henley Roadster, Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

2nd: 1926 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Brewster Playboy Convertible, Scott J. Tepper & Tallulah Tepper, Calabasas, California

3rd: 1931 Rolls-Royce 20/25 HP Worblaufen Drophead Coupé, Pyle Collection, Newport Beach, California

H-2: Rolls-Royce Phantom Centennial

1st: 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster Ascot Phaeton, Nicholas & Shelley Schorsch of the Audrain Collection, Newport, Rhode Island

2nd: 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Gurney Nutting Sedanca Drophead Coupé, Peter Reynolds, Cardiff, Wales

3rd: 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III H.J. Mulliner Sedanca de Ville, The Nethercutt Collection, Sylmar, California

I: Mercedes-Benz Prewar

1st: 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster, The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, Petaluma, California

2nd: 1928 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Saoutchik Four-Passenger Torpedo Sport, David & Teresa Disiere, Southlake, Texas

3rd: 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500 K Roadster, Tom Maoli, Mendham, New Jersey

J-1: European Classic Early

1st: 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo, Penny & Lee Anderson Sr., Naples, Florida

2nd: 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Hooper Saloon Limousine, Simon Kidston, Milan, Italy

3rd: 1930 Bentley Speed Six H.J. Mulliner Drophead Coupé, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

J-2: European Classic Late

1st: 1939 Maybach SW38 Spohn Sport Zweisitzer, Dana & Patti Mecum, Geneva Lake, Wisconsin

2nd: 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Rolltop Coupé, The Pearl Collection, Zug, Switzerland

3rd: 1939 BMW 327/28 Sports Cabriolet, Kim Pierce, Paradise Valley, Arizona

L-1: Prewar Preservation

1st: 1925 Locomobile Model 48 Boattail Roadster, Bill Passey, Watsonville, California

2nd: 1906 White Model F Roi des Belges Touring, Joe & Janice Conzonire, San Marino, California

3rd: 1916 Pierce-Arrow 38-C-4 Five-Passenger Touring, Alan Clendenen, Corona del Mar, California

L-2: Postwar Preservation Early

1st: 1952 Jaguar C-type, Michael Dacre, Solihull, United Kingdom

2nd: 1950 Jaguar XK120 Open Two-Seater Sports, Gerald Tucker, Palo Alto, California

3rd: 1955 Porsche 356 1600 Super Reutter Speedster, Nicholas & Shelley Schorsch of the Audrain Collection, Newport, Rhode Island

L-3: Postwar Preservation Late

1st: 1973 Ferrari Daytona Spyder, Evan Metropoulos, Key Biscayne, Florida

2nd: 1968 Serenissima GT Ghia Coupe, Javier Quiros, San Jose, Costa Rica

3rd: 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, Eric Blumencranz, Sands Point, New York

M-1: Ferrari Competition

1st: 1964 Ferrari 250 LM Scaglietti Berlinetta, Private Collection, Milan, Italy

2nd: 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Scaglietti Berlinetta, Private Collection, Neenah, Wisconsin

3rd: 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Scaglietti Berlinetta, Rob Kauffman, RK Motors, Charlotte, North Carolina

M-2: Ferrari Grand Touring

1st: 1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Pinin Farina Coupe, Al & Mary Barbour, Sewickley, Pennsylvania

2nd: 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet Series 1, Roy & Janice Brod, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

3rd: 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Prince Bertil Speciale Pinin Farina Coupe, Lee & Joan Herrington, Bow, New Hampshire

O-1: Postwar Sports Touring

1st: 1953 Siata 208 CS Balbo Coupé, Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California

2nd: 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé, David Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

3rd: 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Bertone Coupé, Hamid Moghadam, Las Vegas, Nevada

O-2: Postwar Sports Racing

1st: 1956 Maserati 200SI Fantuzzi Open Sports Racer, Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

2nd: 1953 Jaguar C-type, Tony Purnell, Cambridge, United Kingdom

3rd: 1962 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 GT Coupe, David MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

O-3: Postwar Luxury Touring

1st: 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith Hooper All Weather Tourer, Anne Brockinton Lee / The Lee Collection, Sparks, Nevada

2nd: 1954 Alfa Romeo 1900 CSS Ghia Berlinetta, Stephen Bruno, Boca Raton, Florida

3rd: 1956 Maserati A6G 2000 Allemano Coupé, Brendan & Rebecca Gallaher, Jackson Hole, Wyoming

O-4: Shelby Cobra

1st: 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Competition Roadster, Peter Klutt, Halton Hills, Canada

2nd: 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Street Roadster, J. Chad Odom, Greenville, South Carolina

3rd: 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Competition Roadster, André Michael Ahrlé, Monte Carlo, Monaco

P: Moretti Centennial

1st: 1954 Moretti 750 Gran Sport Berlinetta, Ariel Shraga, London, United Kingdom

2nd: 1954 Moretti 1200 Gran Sport Rocco Motto Berlinetta, Alex Vazeos, Athens, Greece

3rd: 1955 Moretti Spyder 750 Mota Michelotti Spyder, Michael Schwartz, Sharon, Connecticut

R-2: 75th Anniversary of Formula 1: 1950–1973

1st: 1967 Lotus 49 Formula 1, Chris MacAllister, Indianapolis, Indiana

2nd: 1966 AAR Gurney Eagle Mk1 Formula 1, Bruce Meyer, Beverly Hills, California

3rd: 1961 Cooper T55 Formula 1, Denis Bigioni, Pickering, Canada

R-3: 75th Anniversary of Formula 1: 1974–Present

1st: 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 Formula 1, Chris MacAllister, Indianapolis, Indiana

2nd: 1988 McLaren MP4/4 Formula 1, Nicholas & Shelley Schorsch of the Audrain Collection, Newport, Rhode Island

3rd: 1978 Lotus Type 79 Formula 1, Duncan Dayton, Waccabuc, New York

V-1: Virgil Exner Early

1st: 1952 Chrysler Styling Special, Mark Hyman, St. Louis, Missouri

2nd: 1955 Imperial Eight-Passenger Limousine, Rajiv Kehr, IMT Manesar, India

3rd: 1953 Chrysler Thomas Special, Dan Hembal, Kailua, Hawaii

V-2: Virgil Exner Late

1st: 1957 Dual Motors Dual-Ghia Convertible, The Singleton Collection, Newport Beach, California

2nd: 1966 Duesenberg Model D Prototype, Thomas Shannon, Surfside, Florida

3rd: 1958 Imperial Crown Limousine, David C. Fitzgerald, Denver, Colorado

For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

About Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

First conducted in 1950, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance® (www.pebblebeachconcours.net) has grown to be the world's premier celebration of the automobile. Only the most beautiful and historic cars are invited to appear on the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links®, and connoisseurs of art and style gather to admire these masterpieces. Charitable donations raised by Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance® now total over $45 million. Related events include Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance® presented by Rolex, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™ presented by Alliant Private Client, and Pebble Beach® Auctions presented by Gooding & Company. Pebble Beach®, Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™, and Pebble Beach® Automotive Week are trademarks, service marks and trade dress of Pebble Beach Company. All rights reserved. For more information, please call 831-622-1700 or visit pebblebeachconcours.net.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.